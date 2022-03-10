Mac Studio: discover Apple’s new R$ 23,000 computer | computers

Apple announced on Tuesday (8), the company’s new desktop computer equipped with the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, the Mac Studio. With it, the company also presented the Studio Display, a 5K resolution panel, measuring 27 inches and featuring an integrated camera and audio system. The suite is aimed at professionals and promises CPU performance up to 12 times faster than the 27-inch iMac.

The most basic Mac Studio with M1 Max has a suggested starting price of R$22,999, while the version with an M1 Ultra chip costs R$46,999. The Studio Display is sold separately for R$17,999 in the regular glass version and R$20,999 in the nano-texture glass option. According to Apple, the monitor will be available for purchase in Brazil from the 18th, but the company has not yet given a date for the availability of the computer in the country.

Mac Studio and Studio Display are aimed at professionals — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Unlike the Mac Pro, which has a case-like look, the Mac Studio is smaller and resembles a small box measuring 19.7 cm wide and 9.5 cm high. That means the model is almost the same size as the Mac Mini, but twice as tall.

Mac Studio has professional performance in a small body — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The device’s housing is made of aluminum and the design was designed to favor cooling. At the base of the computer there is a small elevation, through which the air is pulled by two coolers to circulate through the chip and the other internal components, until it is expelled from the rear side.

Mac Studio back — Photo: Handout/Apple

On the back, in addition to the air outlet, there is an HDMI port, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet jack, two USB-A ports and a 3.5mm professional audio jack for headphones or external speakers. On the front, there are two more Thunderbolt 4 ports and an SDCX-type card slot.

Despite its smaller size, compared to other desktop computers, the Mac Studio offers superior performance to the rest of Apple’s own line of processors, thanks to the arrival of the new M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. With the new components, the company promises “unprecedented performance”.

Both models, both the M1 Max chip and the M1 Ultra chip, are available in SSD options, starting at 512GB and going up to 8TB. Additionally, both versions support up to five simultaneous displays.

Chip M1 Max is built in 5 nm — Photo: Reproduction / Apple

On Mac Studio powered by M1 Max, CPU performance is up to 2.5 times faster than current fastest version of 27-inch iMac with 10-core chip. In addition, there is support for up to 64 GB of RAM, in addition to the presence of 32 cores in the CPU.

The set of Mac Studio with M1 Max is enough to simultaneously play nine live streams of video in 8K resolution. The processor is still capable of performing 11 trillion operations per second.

M1 Ultra uses a combination of two M1 Max chips to offer more performance — Photo: Reproduction / Apple

The M1 Ultra is designed from the combination of two M1 Max processors, joined together with die-to-die interconnect technology. This feature is responsible for eliminating the latency that would be generated by joining two chips together. Apple also claims that the component is about 90% faster than the leading Intel Core chip and uses 100W less power.

As a result, the M1 Ultra has twice the power of the M1 Max. Furthermore, the datasheet mentions a 20-core CPU, 16 of which are high-performance and four for high-efficiency. Another highlight is the 64-core GPU, which is eight times faster than the M1’s graphics processor. There are even 32 cores dedicated to machine learning.

M1 Ultra has "unprecedented" performance, according to Apple — Photo: Playback/Apple

Performance is even higher on the M1 Ultra-equipped Mac Studio. The model is up to 3.8 times faster than the current fastest version of the 27-inch iMac with a 10-core chip. The graphics processor has 64 cores and the model offers up to 128 GB of RAM.

According to Apple, the M1 Ultra supports simultaneous playback of up to 18 8K live streams or 22 trillion operations per second. According to Apple, no other personal computer is capable of performing these tasks.

To complete the set with the new computer, Apple also presented the Studio Display. The monitor has a 27-inch Retina 5K (5120 x 2880 pixels) panel, up to 600 nits of brightness and supports 1 billion colors. True Tone is a feature that is present on the device: with it, the screen adjusts the image temperature according to the environment.

Studio Display has an integrated camera and audio system — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The new monitor is constructed of aluminum, has thin edges and the front resembles the look of the Apple Pro Display XDR, announced in 2019. The basic version of the Studio Display can tilt up to 30° up and down, but it is not possible to make adjustments. tall, don’t even rotate it. These last possibilities are only available in a more expensive version.

Studio Display camera and audio

Studio Display comes equipped with an iPhone 11 processor — Photo: Playback/Apple

In the body of the product there is also a 12 MP camera with a viewing angle of 122° and f/2.4 aperture. With the sensor also came Center Stage, an automated feature to keep users in the center of the frame as they move during video calls. To work with this information, Apple equipped the Studio Display with the A13 Bionic chip, the same chip present in the iPhone 11.

The package also features a sound system consisting of three studio-quality microphones and six integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and Spatial Audio support. The frame also features three USB-C ports for connecting high-speed peripherals, external storage, and networking. In addition, there is also a Thunderbolt 3 port that can also provide 96W of power, capable of charging a 14-inch MacBook Pro.