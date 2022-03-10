Macron and Scholz demand ceasefire from Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron demanded an immediate ceasefire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government official said.

Macron and Scholz told Putin today that any solution to the war in Ukraine must be reached through negotiations. The three agreed to maintain close contact over the next few days, the official added.

A meeting today in Turkey between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers ended with no progress. They talked for about an hour and a half about a possible ceasefire, but there was no agreement.

The Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory reached its 15th day today, with records of new bombings, as in the port city of Mariupol, where a maternity hospital was destroyed.

Ukrainian Minister Dmitro Kuleba said Russia had reaffirmed the same demands for a truce. Are they:

Recognition of the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent republics;

Recognition of Crimea, annexed by the Russians unilaterally in 2014, as Russian territory;

Guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) or the European Union

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was willing to make concessions to end the war, but did not specify which ones. “The question here is not what I can give. In all negotiations, my goal is to end the war with Russia. And I’m also ready to take some steps,” he said.

*With Reuters