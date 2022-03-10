Maduro reiterates that Venezuela will produce 2 million barrels a day in 2022

Number means an increase of 164.9% compared to pumping at the beginning of the year, of 755 thousand barrels

Pixabay Oil price has skyrocketed in recent days due to Russian war



the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroreiterated this Wednesday, 09, that the production target of Petroleum for this year is two million barrels a day, which would mean an increase of 164.9% compared to pumping at the beginning of the year, of 755,000 barrels, according to reports from Venezuelan authorities to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. (OPEC). “This year we are going to two million barrels a day, rain or shine. This year we are going to recover oil production hand in hand with the working class”, said the president during a meeting with representatives and workers from productive sectors broadcast by state broadcaster “VTV”. The promise to exceed the two million barrels threshold had already been announced on January 15th during the presentation of its accountability to the National Assembly (AN, parliament), with a Chavista majority. “In terms of oil production, as of December we reached an important milestone when we reached the production of one million barrels per day solely and exclusively with national investment, and with the participation of oil tankers. This year we have the goal of reaching two million barrels a day,” said Maduro at the time.

Maduro confirms his intention to increase the pumping of crude oil amid an energy crisis generated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the world’s second largest oil producer, and after an unexpected meeting between the governments of Venezuela and the United States. U.S, who detailed that, among the “different topics” addressed, “energy security” was also discussed. Several economists and oil experts suspect that Venezuelan oil production could reach two million barrels a day and point out that the Caribbean country would not be able to cover the deficit left by the Russia in the supply of crude oil after the government sanctions of Joe Bideneven in a scenario in which the US relaxed measures against the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA.

“I don’t know where Venezuela will get oil and oil products from to increase its production and thus be able to sell crude oil and products to the US. Venezuela is not in a position to replace Russia to supply oil to the American market, especially since 70% of that oil is products. The refining park is only operating at 10%”, detailed economist Rafael Quiroz on Twitter. On the other hand, Maduro also promised, this Wednesday, that in 2022 he will increase the production of oil products, petrochemicals and gas. “This year 2022 has to be the year of inflection, between the before and the after, between the time of resistance and the time of accelerated and consolidated, sustained growth, the growth of the entire economy, from the microeconomics of entrepreneurs to the macroeconomics of large oil production”, he declared.

*With information from EFE