Man dies after receiving genetically modified pig heart

Credit, University of Maryland School of Medicine photo caption, Surgeon Bartley Griffith pictured with David Bennett earlier this month

The first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died.

David Bennett, who suffered from severe terminal heart disease, survived for two months after surgery in the United States.

But his health began to deteriorate a few days ago, his doctors in Baltimore said, and the 57-year-old died Tuesday.

Bennett was aware of the risks associated with the surgery, acknowledging that it was “a long shot”.

Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center received a special waiver from the US medical regulator to perform the procedure, based on the fact that Bennett, who was not eligible for a human transplant, would die.

He had been bedridden for six weeks before the surgery, hooked up to a machine that kept him alive.

Bennett underwent surgery on January 7 of this year, and doctors said that over the next few weeks he spent time with his family, watched the Super Bowl and talked about wanting to come home to take care of his dog. , Lucky.

But his condition worsened, leaving doctors “devastated”.

hope for others

“He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought to the end,” surgeon Bartley Griffith, who performed the transplant, said in a statement released by the hospital.

But Bennett’s son, David Jr, said he hoped his father’s transplant would be “the beginning of hope and not the end,” according to the AP news agency.

“We are grateful for every groundbreaking moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night in this historic effort,” he added.

Previously, Griffith said the surgery would bring the world “a step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis”.

Seventeen people die daily in the US waiting for a transplant, with more than 100,000 on the waiting list.

The possibility of using animal organs for so-called xenotransplantation to meet the growing demand has been considered for a long time, and the use of pig heart valves is already common in medicine.

In October 2021, surgeons in New York announced that they had successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a person. At the time, the operation was the most advanced experiment in the field so far. However, the recipient on that occasion was brain dead with no hope of recovery.