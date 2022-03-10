Man dies after receiving genetically modified pig heart

Surgeon Bartley Griffith pictured with David Bennett earlier this month

Credit, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Surgeon Bartley Griffith pictured with David Bennett earlier this month

The first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died.

David Bennett, who suffered from severe terminal heart disease, survived for two months after surgery in the United States.

But his health began to deteriorate a few days ago, his doctors in Baltimore said, and the 57-year-old died Tuesday.

Bennett was aware of the risks associated with the surgery, acknowledging that it was “a long shot”.

