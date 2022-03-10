Man is released from hospital after more than 500 days fighting covid-19 – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Man is released from hospital after more than 500 days fighting covid-19 (Photo: reproduction / CNN / Ashley Hunter)

A man from New Mexico, United States, was discharged after spending more than 549 days between nine hospitals and long-term intensive care facilities after becoming infected with Covid-19 in September 2020, before vaccines were available. .

Donnell Hunter, 43, finally arrived at his home in Roswell, New Mexico, last Friday (4). “I don’t take anything for granted, that’s for sure. I haven’t seen my children for 550 days, I have a grandson I didn’t know and that’s the important thing,” he said in an interview with CNN. “I love my family, my children and my wife more than I love myself. So when I fought, I fought for them,” added the father of seven.

When Hunter returned home, he was surprised by neighbors that neighbors lined up on the street and waved holding signs, flowers and balloons as he drove past his house. His return even yielded a police escort.. “I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling,” he said.

Although at home, Hunter is still on the road to recovery. After being hospitalized in September 2020, he was sedated and placed on a ventilator. “I lost the use of my hands, arms, everything, legs, so I had to wait for all of this to come back and do a lot of speech therapy, learn to eat, learn to swallow. I had to learn it all over again,” he recalled.

Your woman, Ashley Hunter, says that taking care of him is like taking care of a newborn who is learning to do things for the first time. Still, she says, her husband has come a long way. “I wanted him to come home and feel at home. I didn’t want to feel like we were in the hospital, so I tried to make things feel as unhospitalized as possible,” she stressed.

Donnell, who worked as a plant operator at a gas company, was working in September 2020 when he started having trouble breathing. “One day at work, I just couldn’t breathe.” His situation was so dire that he asked his boss for a ride to the hospital, where he said he “discovered for the first time that he was diagnosed positive for covid”.

He went home, but within 24 hours he was back in the hospital, out of breath. “I thought I could fight it, but there was no way,” Donnell said.

Hospital staff initially told his wife that they could carry out her treatment on site. However, hours later, he received the call that he was being taken to a larger hospital, more than a three-hour drive away. A week later, his condition had worsened. “I called the hospital and they told me they intubated him and put him on a ventilator.”

Then another worry haunted Ashley. It’s just that she worried about how the disease would affect him, as Donnell had been diagnosed with kidney disease for most of his life. At age 15, he had kidney failure after being diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, a disease that inflames and injures the part of the kidney that filters blood. He was on dialysis for 15 years before undergoing a kidney transplant in 2015. Donnell is immunocompromised due to the drugs he takes to keep his body from rejecting his kidney.

The first month of her hospitalization took a toll on Ashley, she recalled. “I just cried in the shower. I didn’t want to let my kids see me cry,” she said.

Ashley even organized video call prayer sessions for people to attend during Donnell’s time in the hospital. When she couldn’t be in Donnell’s room, she asked the nurses to call so he could hear. While Donnell struggled with Covid and its effects, Ashley struggled, missing her husband’s support.

“We lost a lot of family members, a lot of friends,” Ashley said. “My grandmother died during all of this and he is my biggest support. I haven’t felt emotion for a long time.”

Donnell has been on a ventilator since the fall of 2020. He spent time in nine different hospitals and long-term intensive care facilities in two states, Arizona and New Mexico, as his family tried to find the best care.

After spending more than 500 days in hospital, he celebrates his hospital discharge at home with his wife, children and grandchildren. And after just a few days together at home, the family is adjusting to a new lifestyle. For Ashley, she’s trying to juggle the role of caretaker with everything she does. “I am his nurse, respiratory therapist and his wife. I am the children’s mother. I have so much going on,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Ashley worked at a local business, but the store closed in May 2020 because of Covid-19. Donnell fell ill months later. Now, with Donnell’s medical expenses piling up, a family friend created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family.

Donnell is one of 4.5 million Americans who have been hospitalized due to Covid-19 since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began tracking hospitalizations in August 2020. His story is unusual. The average hospital stay for adults was 5.5 days during Omicron, compared to 8 days last winter and 7.6 days during Delta.

Donnell’s medical bills are still coming in, and the last hospital bill was over $1 million, according to the family. With Donnell still unable to breathe on his own due to the lingering effects of his Covid-19 complications, the family is now adjusting to their new life.

