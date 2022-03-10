Medley recalls losartan potassium; understand what it means

posted on 03/10/2022 12:16 / updated on 03/10/2022 12:21



(credit: Medley/Reproduction)

Anyone who uses the drug losartan potassium was surprised by a recall call from Sanofi Medley, the pharmaceutical company responsible for the drug. According to the company, the presence of mutagenic impurities in the products was identified and, therefore, as a preventive measure, the pharmaceutical company called for the voluntary recall of all batches of the drug.

According to the company, the impurities detected can cause changes in the DNA of users, increasing the possibility of cancer in the long term. However, the pharmacist pointed out to the post office that there is no evidence that “the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies or fertility disorders”. In this way, the company says that “there is no immediate risk in relation to the use of these medications containing losartan”.

This type of contamination occurs due to an error during the manufacture of the product. According to the professor of chemistry at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) Luiz Carlos Dias, the processes for drug release are very rigid and, therefore, any impurity detected is enough for the drug to need a recall. “Quality control is done by sampling. It may be that in some bottles someone made a mistake, because all the impurities are removed during the purification process”, he explains.

According to him, the fault committed by Medley is very serious, since all products must undergo quality control within the factory, before being taken to the consumer. “There was a failure in quality control and this is something very serious. Impurities are expected to appear, but the quality sector is fundamental in the sense of carrying out the analyzes and today we have equipment with a very high degree of precision. of all lots.”

Luiz Carlos, however, points out that the problem is specifically with the lots in circulation. This does not mean that the drug has a problem or that it causes cancer. “This is not about the quality of the product. This is a very important drug, it is on the SUS drug list and is one of the main compounds to fight hypertension,” he says.

Losartan is used in the treatment of arterial hypertension and acts as an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB). The drug is on the list of medicines distributed free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) and is part of the first line of drugs to combat heart disease, protect the kidneys in patients with type 2 diabetes and recover after heart attacks.

The pharmaceutical also clarified that the drug will be adjusted and will return to the market in a few months. The recall has been taking place since October last year. According to the pharmacist, the collection is preventive. “Even though the risk of this substance in humans is not yet known, it chose to recall all batches with the potential to contain this substance, which was approved by Anvisa, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the quality of its products and safety of patients,” he said.

According to Professor Luiz Carlos, this is the correct procedure. “If there is any impurity, it is necessary to know its potential, even if it is in 0.1% of the product. Generally, all possible impurities are already known to the company. When the impurity has no potential to harm, regulatory agencies can accept a small percentage, but in this case they don’t even know its potential”, he points out.

The drugmaker also points out that abruptly stopping the drug without switching poses more health risks “than the potential risk posed by the impurity at low levels.”

chemical process

The manufacture of a drug involves several production steps. According to Luiz Carlos, in each of these steps it is necessary to use products and chemical components are also generated that will not be in the final compound. Therefore, the medicine undergoes several purification processes. “It’s like sifting orange juice. This step aims to remove materials that were used, which will not be incorporated into the final structure”, he explains. In the end, a purity rate of more than 99.5% is expected, which in some cases can reach 100%.

This is not the first time Medley has had this problem with losartan. Between 2018 and 2019, use of the drug was suspended after detecting the presence of a contaminant in the drug’s active ingredient, nitrosamine — a by-product of losartan synthesis.

For those taking the drug, the recommendation is to contact Medley’s SAC at 0800-703-0014.