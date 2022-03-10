Meeting between Russian and Ukrainian ministers ends with no ceasefire agreement | Ukraine and Russia

There was no progress towards reaching a ceasefire at the meeting that took place between Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov this Thursday (10).
The meeting took place in the city of Antalya, Turkey.
Kuleba said it was not easy to listen to Lavrov during the meeting, that Ukraine will not surrender, and that the Russian’s list of demands is, in effect, a surrender demand.
For him, the Russian’s narrative is that they will continue with the aggressions until Ukraine meets these demands.
According to the Ukrainian, the Russian continued with the traditional rhetoric during the meeting that the two had in Turkey this Thursday (10).
He said that the most difficult situation at the moment is in Mariupol, in the south of the country. According to Kuleba, he called for a humanitarian corridor in the city, but Lavrov did not commit to guaranteeing an exit for the city’s residents.
Kuleba said he’s ready for more meetings in this format.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (back) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet in the Turkish city of Antalya on March 10, 2022 to discuss the war in Ukraine — Photo: Cem Ozdel/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey/AFP
Russian: West behaves dangerously
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West is behaving dangerously in supplying Ukraine with weapons.
Those who deliver weapons to Ukrainians and mercenaries need to understand the danger, Lavrov said.
He had a meeting with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of the same portfolio,
Ukraine, said the Russian, has planned an attack on the breakaway regions of his country, which are supported by the Russian government.
He spoke about the bombing of a hospital in Mariupol, in southern Ukraine: the hospital is already under the control of Ukrainian radicals, and there were no patients there. According to him, the media in Western countries did not publish both sides of the story.