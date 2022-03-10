Mi Band 7: new Xiaomi bracelet is approved around the world

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is close to announcing the Mi Band 7, the next generation of the company’s wristband family. The information is from the website MySmartPricewho noted the product’s approval from two different sources around the world.

The device has been registered with SGS-CEBEC, Belgium’s electronics regulator, and also on the website of Indonesia’s main operator. This move suggests that the announcement and launch of the device are close.

The documentation doesn’t go into much detail about the device, but it does confirm a 250mAh battery — twice the size of the previous generation, the Mi Band 6, which was released in late March 2021.

speculation

Recent leaks also suggest that the screen will also undergo a slight evolution in resolution, in addition to gaining the Always On Display feature and new aerobic training modes. Smart Alarm should also come back.

The long-awaited built-in GPS may also debut in this generation, although this is a rumor that has been following the Mi Band for at least two generations.

In addition, the model must be baptized differently: as the brand abandoned the “Mi” line in products and started to privilege its own name from the second half of 2021, it is possible that the device will be launched as Xiaomi Band 7.