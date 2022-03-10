Microsoft releases March update for Xbox system, see what changes!

A new Xbox update is rolling out to consoles now, bringing a new Quick Resume feature, Share button remapping, and a new audio setup wizard. Microsoft continues to bring more news to video games and we’ll tell you everything.

After installing the update, you can permanently pin until two games in Quick Resume on your Xbox Series X|S, keeping them in a suspended state. Microsoft says that games you decide to pin will only exit Quick Resume if you manually remove them or if a game is updated. You will be able to pin games from your Guide group by pressing the Menu button and choosing ‘Pin to Quick Resume’. If you have two games already pinned, you will be asked which one you want to replace.

Then we have the Share button remapping for the Xbox Wireless Controller, something many of you have asked for. when activating the Xbox Accessories appMicrosoft says that you can change what the Share button does on your controller for a number of different actions, such as “mute TV, open friends list, open achievements and many others”. This update also adds some new actions to other devices like the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller – you can see the full list of actions and button remapping in the Xbox Accessories app.

The update also adds an negg audio setup wizard so you can test and verify your HDMI audio format and all speakers connected to Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, and includes firmware updates for Xbox controllers, which brings improvements to Xbox One Bluetooth-enabled controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.

Xbox March Update is available for download now.

