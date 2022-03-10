Military casualties soar in Ukraine

After two weeks of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the human and material cost of the most serious military conflict in Europe since the Second World War is rising sharply: flood of dead, mass exodus and many military apparatuses destroyed.

– Thousands of soldiers killed –

The high number of victims after two weeks of conflict attests to its intensity.

While caution is needed in analyzing the available data, Russia, which has deployed more than 150,000 troops, is undoubtedly facing heavy losses.

The only official Russian report available, published on March 2, mentions nearly 500 soldiers dead and 1,600 wounded in their ranks, an average of around 80 dead and 260 wounded per day. The numbers, however, seem underestimated.

On Tuesday (8), the United States estimated that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russians had died in combat, that is, between 153 and 307 deaths per day.

With the proportion of three wounded for every dead announced by Moscow, the Russian army would have in this case between 6,000 and 12,000 wounded.

In terms of comparison, about 4,000 US soldiers died in Iraq between 2003 and 2021. In Afghanistan, 2,500 US servicemen have not returned home in two decades of conflict with the Taliban.

– High intensity –

With the conflict in Ukraine, “the world is rediscovering high-intensity combat,” says Pierre Razoux, academic director of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES).

Razoux recalls that this level of attrition was already reached during the Chechnya war (1994-1996) and the Arab-Israeli war on Yom Kippur (1973), in which “the Israelis had 3,000 dead and 9,000 wounded in three weeks”.

“During the war between Iran and Iraq, the numbers reached 1,000 deaths a day in the great offensives”, explains the academic, when mentioning the conflict that took place in the 1980s.

In Ukraine, the death toll could rise if the Russians enter major cities, where entrenched Ukrainian forces will have significant tactical advantages.

Keep reading

“If Ukrainian forces continue to inflict casualties on the Russian army at the current rate, [o presidente russo Vladimir] Putin will have to start thinking about a viable exit strategy,” said Gustav Gressel, quoted in a note from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

Kiev, meanwhile, did not report its casualties, but Moscow reported in early March that 2,800 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.

– Hundreds of armored vehicles destroyed –

Burning armored vehicles, destroyed, trucks abandoned on the roads… Images show significant damage to military equipment.

An overestimated Ukrainian Defense Ministry balance sheet of Russian losses reports 81 helicopters, 317 tanks, 1,000 armored vehicles, 120 artillery cannons, 28 air defense vehicles, 56 rocket launchers, 60 tankers, seven drones and three ships.

The website oryxspioenkop.com, which only records documented losses of Ukrainian and Russian material, noted on Wednesday that Russia lost 151 tanks, nearly 300 armored vehicles, 10 fighter jets and 11 helicopters, compared to 46 tanks, almost 100 armored vehicles, five fighter jets and two ships lost by Ukraine.

– Civilians killed and exiled –

The conflict launched on 24 February caused one of the continent’s biggest humanitarian crises.

More than two million people have fled abroad, mainly to Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The European Union expects to receive up to five million refugees. The increase in bombing in Ukraine is likely to lead to a higher number of civilian deaths.

Since the start of the war, at least 474 civilians have been killed and 861 wounded, according to the latest UN count, which highlights that their numbers are likely lower than reality.

dab/tjc/mb/jc/rpr