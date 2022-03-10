Ministers from Ukraine and Russia arrive in Turkey; meeting starts

The meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, for a new round of negotiations on the war between the two countries has started. The meeting is held in Antalya, Turkey, on the day the conflict completes 15 days.

According to information from the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Kuleba said that the issues that will be discussed by Ukraine at the meeting are a ceasefire, an increase in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

The meeting was mediated by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and was scheduled to take place in the country because of its good relationship with both Ukraine and Russia. Until then, negotiations between high-ranking diplomatic members had been taking place in Belarus, considered an ally of Russia.

Image: UOL Art

In recent days, signals from both sides indicate that a deal between Russia and Ukraine may be close. In an interview with the broadcaster ABC The day before yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to talks and signaled that he could discuss recognition of the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Lugansk.

During the interview, he was not clear on the matter, but cited the adoption of a “compromise” to define “how the territories will continue”. Zelensky spoke again, however, that he will not accept an “ultimatum” from Russia.

Russia, for its part, said yesterday that it has no intention of overthrowing Ukraine’s government. The position was made yesterday during a speech by Russian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakahrova.

Ukraine minister says he doesn’t have ‘high expectations’

In a message posted on Facebook yesterday, Kuleba said he did not have “high expectations” for a round of negotiations with Lavrov. He said the Ukrainian side was working hard to make the talks “as efficient as possible”, but assumed expectations were low-key. “I don’t have high expectations, but we will definitely try to make the most of it,” he said.

The minister also commented on the sanctions applied against Russia and stated that he goes to the meeting with the Russian minister “with a strong position”.

“What we get in the end is another matter. It depends, in particular, on what instructions and guidelines Mr. Lavrov is taking in these negotiations. I hope he approaches these negotiations in good faith, not from a propaganda perspective, but really with the task of finding a solution to end this war initiated by Russia,” he added.