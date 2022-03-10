Miss Ukraine 2018 recounts how she fled the country after the Russian invasion – News









the miss Ukraine 2018, Veronika Didusenko, told a press conference in the USA the moments of terror that she lived with her 7-year-old son to flee the country after the beginning of the conflict with the Russia.

Veronika, who lived in the capital Kiev, remembers being woken up by sirens and explosions the day the Russian invasion began, on February 24.

The first leg of the escape was made by car and when trying to leave the city towards the border, he faced a long traffic jam, always fearing an attack.

“As I fled with my son, I could see that there was a real air battle above our heads,” said Miss.











The Ukrainian says that throughout the journey she heard the sirens that warned of a new attack and the explosions of bombs dropped by the Russian army.

Veronika says she saw Russian military personnel stop to shoot innocent people on the run.











She and her son managed to cross the border and travel to Luxembourg. Then they went to Geneva, Switzerland, where they stayed with their family. Veronika’s mother and grandparents are still in Kiev.

She fears that Putin will not stop until he achieves the “eradication of everything Ukrainian and Ukraine itself” and criticizes the lack of action by the US and European countries to help their country in the war.

The miss also made an appeal for the request of the Ukrainian president to close the country’s airspace to be heeded. “People are dying in shelters without food, without water, without light, without heat. It’s a tragedy. It’s terrorism.”





