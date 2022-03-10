Miss Ukraine tells how she managed to escape with her 7-year-old son

Miss Ukraine 2018, Veronika Didusenko, told how she managed to escape the country with her seven-year-old son. She fled on February 24, when the Russian invasion began. In an interview with People magazine, the model explained what she did to get out of Ukraine during the war with Russia.







Veronika Didusenko with her son Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / E+

“We woke up to sirens and explosions in Kiev… A city with over 3 million people, who were sleeping. Without any formal declaration of war, without any chance for the inhabitants to seek shelter, we were hit by an enemy bomb.“, told a press conference held in Los Angeles.

“On my long journey to the Ukrainian border, there was not a single place where sirens weren’t blaring, where rockets and bombs weren’t exploding.”, remembered Veronica.

“Right now, millions of Ukrainian children and their mothers are heading to subway stations and bomb shelters. What’s more heartbreaking is that women are giving birth in these conditions in shelters. Now Russian planes, missiles and rocket launchers continue to fire on dozens of Ukrainian cities.“, finished the model.