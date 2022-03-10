Moscow residents bid farewell to McDonald’s

Muscovites said goodbye this Wednesday (9) to brands such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, symbols of Russia’s openness to the West, which decided to suspend their activities due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Lena Sidorova, an 18-year-old dance student, liked to go to the iconic McDonald’s on Pushkin Square, the first American fast food restaurant that opened its doors in Russia in the late 1990s, in full perestroika effervescence.

“Not very often, but once a month so I don’t break my diet too often,” smiles Lena, before saying she was “saddened” to hear of the closure of her “bad food paradise.”

“I hope it is a temporary measure”, adds the young woman, for whom the sanctions “are not the fault of Russia, but of the West”.

McDonald’s, which has 850 restaurants in Russia, is a favorite place for two other Muscovites, Stepan Grountov and Stanislav Logvinov, two students at a transport university.

“It’s very sad, but what is the relationship between McDonald’s (and the conflict in Ukraine)?” asks Stepan, a 17-year-old Belarusian.

For him, the closing of this place where “everyone goes as a party” is “a tragedy”.

Donbass is worth more than a McDonald’s

“But the real tragedy is what is currently happening in Ukraine, where two brother peoples are facing each other”, adds the young man.

The student dreams of the day when “the rockets stop raining on the cities” and “a compromise is found”.

“The lives that are saved in Donbass are much more important than eating well,” says 18-year-old Stanislav.

“Let them close if they want!” reacts Nikolai Kopylov, 42, who leaves the restaurant with a Big Mac in hand. “Donbass is worth a McDonald’s,” he adds.

The same is true of regular customers of another American chain, Starbucks, which also announced the temporary closure of its 130 Russian coffee shops.

Svetlana Issaieva, a 42-year-old manager, drinks her favorite coffee at a Starbucks next to the Kremlin before starting her sports class.

“I like their coffee, which always reminds me of my years working in the United States” twenty years ago, he says.

Next door, Aliona, 23, works on her computer. A refugee from Donbas, she went to work in Moscow 18 months ago and says she is “shocked” by the decision of major Western brands to close their doors in Russia.

“The West has always marked the difference between the government and the people”, he points out.

“But here they are punishing precisely those 20% of the population, that famous middle class traditionally considered pro-Western”, adds the young woman, who preferred not to give her surname.