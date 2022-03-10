Most expensive house in the world is sold for R$ 717 million; find out who the new owner is and watch the tour!

The most expensive house in the world has — finally — been sold. And it was almost a bargain, see?! Lol Titled as “The One”, “A Única” in Portuguese, the property is located in the famous Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles (USA), and, according to the LA Times, was purchased for US$ 126 million 640.5 million at the current price).

The new owner of the place is Richard Saghian, president of Fashion Nova, one of the giants of the North American fast fashion market. In addition to the full value, he still had to pay taxes of 12%, which increased the price of the house to about US$ 141 million or almost R$ 717 million. Despite the price having become the highest ever sold in an auction, the initial forecast was US$ 295 million, around R$ 1.5 billion. It was fine then…

“The One” has been built by developer Nile Niami over the past 10 years and has only recently been completed. Now, be amazed: it was never inhabited! In a plot of 40 thousand square meters, the place has a beautiful 360º view. From the elevated position of the building, from the top you can see the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel mountain range. Still, the property has no less than 20 rooms, the largest of which measures 510 square meters.

The leisure area has a private nightclub, an infinity pool, a hot tub, two saunas, a beauty salon, a jogging track, four bowling alleys, a two-story library, a 40-seat theater, a tennis court and a cellar for 10 thousand bottles.

Too little or do you want more? Because there’s still so much more… The mansion has a panoramic deck, a philanthropic wing, gym, a cigar lounge and the garage is so extensive that it has a capacity for 30 cars, in addition to being equipped with two turntables to display the cars. Ufa! Check out some photos of the place:

Watch the house tour: