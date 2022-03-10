new partners want to clean up the company’s image

The new controllers who plan to take over the management of APS (Personalized Health Care), the healthcare operator responsible for Amil’s individual plans, say they want to change the company’s image. The plan’s reputation was shaken after customer complaints, such as difficulty in making appointments, disqualifications from hospitals, laboratories and doctors.

O UOL interviewed Henning von Koss and Claudio Seferin, two executives involved in the transaction. They promised to invest more than R$ 2 billion in the plan and create a virtual service with 24-hour doctors available to clients. They even talk about the possible launch of shares on the stock exchange to raise funds.

Suspended business

APS and Amil belong to the same North American group UHG (United Health Brasil Group). The APS would be transferred to a group of three partners, but the business was suspended by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency). The agreement provides for an investment of R$ 2.34 billion from Amil in APS.

The company is made up of Fiord Capital, an investment manager founded by Serbian businessman Nikola Lukic; Seferin & Coelho, a company with investments in private health and owner of the Life Plus network of hospitals and clinics; and Henning von Koss, former director of companies in the sector, such as Amil, Hapvida and Unimed.

In the proposed capital composition, Fiord and Seferin and Coelho each hold a 45% stake. Koss takes a 10% share.

If the ANS is in favor of the negotiation, the APS will dedicate itself exclusively to the sale and management of individual and family health plans.

Promise to maintain the service network

According to future new partners, one of the first steps will be to put in place a crisis management plan to improve the company’s reputation.

Numerous complaints from Amil customers, with emphasis on the disqualification of the contracted network and difficulty in scheduling exams, have been made since the operator started managing 337,000 customers in January this year — in addition to the 4,000 of the APS itself.

Koss says that the network of hospitals, laboratories and accredited specialists passed from Amil to PHC will be maintained for the next five years. But customers complain about the exchanges on the network already made before the deal was made.

“We look at it with concern, we are bothered by this. Let’s try to understand the situation and regularize it, because that cannot happen”, says the executive.

APS management will have support from Amil for up to 12 months

APS says that. for six months, Amil will be hired to carry out two operational management. This work can be further extended for another six months.

“We want this to be as fast as possible, but it has to be as safe and stable as possible”, says Claudio Seferin, founder of Seferin & Coelho alongside Daniel Coelho.

Of the total promised investment of BRL 2.34 billion, the group will have around BRL 1.1 billion in mandatory technical reserve, that is, courses that will be used to guarantee customer service and assistance. The rest of the cash value will be used for investments, says the company.

Under his command, Seferin says that the APS will double the number of beneficiaries in two years. Today there are more than 340 thousand customers spread across São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná. Without revealing details, he says that the sale of plans should start in August this year.

The businessman declares that the group has already started an analysis of the portfolio of beneficiaries coming from the amil in order to understand the specifics of each client.

Amil’s call center in São Paulo Image: Disclosure/Amil

24-hour virtual service

To achieve the desired growth, the company will bring the operational strength to an office in the region of Avenida Engenheiro Luís Carlos Berrini, a business hub located in the south of São Paulo. APS is headquartered in the city of Jundiaí, 55 km from São Paulo.

One of the plans announced by the businessman is to provide the beneficiary with a call center with doctors available 24 hours a day. For him, this proposition would help his client to be better oriented before going to a hospital.

“We believe it can be another attraction for us to offer individual plans”, says Seferin.

Issuance of shares on the Stock Exchange

In a second stage, the consortium intends to raise funds to make more investments. The opening of an IPO (initial public offering, in Portuguese, with opening of capital on the Stock Exchange) would be a possibility.

“First, we need to get our operation up and running, recovering the credibility of the beneficiaries throughout 2022. In this expansion project, which may involve new hospital care units or the growth of the portfolio, we will seek resources from the market”, evaluates Seferin.

“The great beauty of this project is that we have a strong platform to build and grow on. It’s different from starting from scratch,” says Koss.

ANS interrupts trading

However, the claims remain only on paper. On February 8, ANS suspended the sale of APS as it understood that the group did not provide satisfactory answers regarding the financial capacity of the new controllers to ensure the sustainability of the business. In all, the regulatory agency made 23 requirements for entrepreneurs.

Amil and APS were informed of the decision on February 15th and have 30 days to respond to all inquiries. Companies can be fined R$100,000 per day in case of delay.

“Our biggest concern is with the consumer. Under no circumstances can there be any interruption in the provision of assistance to beneficiaries of the PHC portfolio, especially to those who are in hospital or in continuous treatment”, says the CEO. from ANS, Paulo Rebello.

Lawyers look at sales cautiously

Lawyer Fernando Sotto Maior points out that consumers should be aware of any movement related to the transfer of APS.

“The health market is sensitive and the operation draws attention due to the number of beneficiaries and people affected. Therefore, all caution is necessary at this time.”

Likewise, lawyer Kalhil Kalume reinforces that beneficiaries have to check if the accredited network remains the same. If a unit is turned off, the agreement must replace it with an equivalent one, that is, with the same services.

He states that the user who feels injured can take legal action to recover the hospitals and laboratories that were shut down.

“Another important tip is to always keep a copy of your contract and refund history. If the new operator makes an abrupt change to its refund policy, you will be able to fight for your right.”

For Henning von Koss, the ANS is interested in “accelerating as much as possible” the decision so as not to create more doubts in the beneficiaries. “The problem is dealing with uncertainty. We understand that fear exists.”