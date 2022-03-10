Official website for 35 years of Final Fantasy opens

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Square Enix has opened the official website for the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy in English and Japanese.

The series celebrates its 35th anniversary on December 18, 2022. The logo for the celebration had already been revealed in October 2021.

The site currently contains an overview and a message from producer Yoshinori Kitase.

35th Anniversary of Final Fantasy

The first Final Fantasy title was released on December 18, 1987 and in 2022 the series reaches its 35th anniversary.

In this 35th anniversary year, we’ll bring you many new and exciting ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy. Please look forward to what Final Fantasy has in store.

Message

Yoshinori Kitase, Producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake

V=30, VII=25, XI=20

What do you think these numbers mean?

They are actually the anniversaries of Final Fantasy titles this year. Every year, several titles celebrate their birthdays, but if you think about it, so many of a series lining up in this way is pretty unusual.

This is only possible because of the passionate and enduring support for each game in the Final Fantasy series from fans like you. Thank you very much.

And this year, the Final Fantasy series itself celebrates its 35th anniversary.

We will continue to work hard to make each Final Fantasy game one you will remember for a long time.

The Final Fantasy 35th website will support new releases by sharing information about upcoming titles and merchandise. I hope you’re excited about what’s on the way for Final Fantasy!