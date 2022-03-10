Out of control, Telegram thrives in Ukraine’s disinformation battle – International

The central square of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, was bombed by advancing Russian forces. (photo: Handout / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / AFP )

Two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, an account on the messaging platform Telegram impersonated President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged his armed forces to surrender.

The message was not authentic, and the real Zelensky soon denied the request on his official Telegram channel, but the incident highlighted a major problem: misinformation that spreads rapidly, unchecked, in this encrypted app.

Zelensky’s fake account reached 20,000 followers on Telegram before it was shut down, a corrective action that experts say is rare.

According to Oleksandra Tsekhanovska, head of the Hybrid War Analytical Group at the Kiev-based Ukraine Crisis Media Center, the effects are both short-range and long-range.

“Accountability has always been an issue for Telegram, which is why it was so popular, even before the war, on a massive scale with right-wing extremists and terrorists all over the world,” he told AFP from his home on the outskirts of the capital. ukrainian.

Telegram has 500 million users, who share data individually and in groups with relative security. But using the app as a one-way broadcast channel, where followers can receive information but not respond, means that the content of unauthentic accounts can easily reach large audiences.

Fake news is often spread through public groups or chats, with potentially fatal effects.

“Someone impersonating a Ukrainian citizen simply enters the chat and starts spreading misinformation or collecting data, such as the location of shelters,” explained Tsekhanovska, who pointed out that fake messages prompted Ukrainians to turn off their phones at a specific time of night, under the argument of cybersecurity.

Such a measure can put people at risk, as citizens receive warnings about air raids through alerts on their cell phones.

– Loose and absent –



In addition, Telegram’s technical architecture limits the ability to stop the spread of false information: the lack of a public flow of messages and the fact that comments can be easily disabled in channels reduce the space for complaints.

Although some channels have been removed, analysts consider the repair process to be unclear and insufficient.

“There’s a stark contrast to the way other companies are run today,” noted Emerson Brooking, a disinformation expert at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Laboratory.

WhatsApp, a rival messaging service, introduced some measures to combat misinformation at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It restricted the number of times a user can forward something and developed automated systems that detect and flag objectionable content.

Unlike Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Twitter, which have very public programs against disinformation, “Telegram is notoriously lax and absent in its policy of content moderation,” Brooking said.

As a result, in the pandemic, many newcomers to Telegram, including prominent anti-vaccine activists, have found themselves unrestrained to share false information about vaccines, according to a study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

– “More proactive” –



Unlike Facebook, Google and Twitter, Telegram’s founder, Russian Pavel Durov, runs his company in relative secrecy in Dubai.

However, on February 27, he admitted through his Russian-language account that “Telegram channels are increasingly becoming a source of unverified information related” to the conflict in Ukraine.

He initially went so far as to say that he would restrict some channels in Russia and Ukraine “during the conflict” due to the impossibility of verifying the contents of all of them, but changed his stance after many users complained, claiming that Telegram was an important source of information.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a lawyer in Kiev and director of the Center for Civil Liberties, called Durov’s position “very weak.”

“We need to start being more proactive and find a real solution to this situation, and not stand still without interfering. This is a very irresponsible attitude on the part of the owner of Telegram”, he said.

In the United States, the lesser use of Telegram helped him avoid congressional scrutiny, but the matter did not go unnoticed.

Some used the platform to organize before the attack on the US Congressional Headquarters in early January 2021, and last month Senator Mark Warner sent Durov a letter asking him to curb Russian intelligence operations on Telegram.