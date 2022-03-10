Over 40 New Games Coming to Xbox via Spring Games Spotlight

So far this year, more than 100 new games have arrived on Xbox consoles, but it looks like many more titles will be joining in the next month, as announced by Microsoft.

Through a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that Over 40 New Games Coming to Xbox as part of the celebration Spring Games Spotlight 2022. The company guarantees that the goal for the month of March will be to match or even surpass the great month of February that Xbox users had.

However, the company bets that March 8th to April 11th, more than 40 new games will come to Xbox . Although it is difficult to match the fabulous month of February we had, with the arrival of games like Elden Ring, which promises to be one of the firm candidates for GOTY 2022. However, some titles of various genres will arrive, such as the following:

Tunic

shredders

MLB The Show 2022

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Young Souls

These are some of the 40 new games coming to Xbox next month. Also, in celebration of the Spring Games Spotlight, if players spend a good amount of money on purchases during this time, they will receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points in return, so players can benefit during this time.

