PC Building Simulator 2 is announced and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store

PC building simulator will have career mode with over 30 hours and 1200 official hardware pieces

It’s not easy for anyone to build their own PC. This you are already tired of knowing, because the price of the hardware is not inviting at all. To satisfy the will of those who want to build a new PC, or who like simulation games, the Spiral House has just announced the PC Building Simulator 2 game, no confirmed release date yet.

PC Building Simulator 2 on the Epic Games Store

The game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and can now be accessed through the game’s page on the website. It is important to point out that despite the announcement, the Minimum and recommended requirements to run the game have not yet been revealed. It would be ironic if the game required a very powerful machine, but we hope the game does not require a PC with strong hardware.

According to Spiral House, PC Building Simulator 2 arrives with a career mode that will last more than 30 hours. In addition, the game has 1200 pieces of official and licensed hardwarefrom companies like Intel, AMD and Nvidia.



From the trailer, we can see that RGB lights and ways to make your case more stylish will be one of the main elements of the game. The developer claims that PC Building Simulator 2 brings improved graphics by increasing the realism of the hardware and bringing the player the experience of actually building a PC.

Everyone wants to build a PC

If it’s too expensive to assemble your own PC, maybe playing PC Building Simulator 2 will help you satisfy your cravings. Here at Adrena, the team is always building cases to test hardware and games. We recently decided to update our famous CRISIS PC and 3D printed a case.

After some mishaps along the way, with a very strong heat wave – and carelessness of the team that let the pieces bend – the new PC DA CRISE was born, with an estimated cost of R$ 150. Below you can see the material used for the printing:



PLA filament, 599 grams ($0.1 per gram, paying to print)

Micro ATX Horizontal Case Project – download link

2x tempered glass (2x R$ 15)

PC switch On/OFF button ($15)

Front USB PC Panel Board Front 2.0 (R$ 34)

…..

