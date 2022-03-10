Pharmacist announces the withdrawal of drugs with Losartan, indicated for high blood pressure

Pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley announced the recall of all batches of medicines that have the active ingredient Losartan. According to the company, the recall is a “precautionary measure due to the presence of mutagenic impurities in the products”.

Losartan is indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure and should return to the market when the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is adjusted.

Mutagenic impurities are chemical substances that can cause changes in the DNA of a cell.

“This recall is a precautionary measure and, to date, there are no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies or fertility disorders. Thus, there is no immediate risk in relation to the use of these medications containing losartan.

Patients who have any Losartan medication at home should contact Medley Customer Service at 0800-703-0014 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm) for a company representative to collect.

Potassium Losartan Box
Pharmaceuticals announces the recall of medicines with Losartan. Image: Adam/Shutterstock

The following medicines will be taken with Losartan:

  • Valtrian® HCT (Losartan Potassium + Hydrochlorothiazide) 50mg + 12.5mg
  • Valtrian® 50mg
  • 100mg (losartan potassium) tablets

Patients who use drugs with Losartan should look for their doctors to replace the drug that is essential for the treatment of diseases.

