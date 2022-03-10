Poco M4 Pro another good Xiaomi phone with 5G | Analysis / Review

Poco M4 Pro 5G is another Xiaomi intermediary option for those looking for a good phone compatible with new generation networks. It brings a bigger screen with better quality, improved cameras, faster charging and stereo sound. Does all this make its value for money unbeatable? We’ll see.
The design tries to escape the Redmi line and features a giant block on the back as has been standard in the Poco line. The design may not be entirely unheard of and even reminiscent of other recent Xiaomi releases, but it is undeniable that we still have a certain identity here.
The screen disappoints in brightness, but presents good colors. The panel responds to a maximum of 90 Hz, but the touch sensor goes much further than that to ensure better response time in games. Stereo sound is a nice addition, with powerful audio, but not so balanced between bass, mids and treble.
Multitasking performance is another weakness; the Poco M4 Pro tends to reload apps frequently. At least it delivers good gaming performance. The battery lasts well in standard 60 Hz mode; if you decide to change to 90 Hz you will have less autonomy, but still enough for the whole day. The recharge time is just over an hour, which is above the category.
There are only two cameras, which might seem like a step back compared to its predecessor, but what matters is that the ultra-wide is more useful than a dedicated one for blur. The Poco M4 Pro has good photographic performance in any situation and the front one records good selfies. The camcorder is more limited, does not record in 4K and could focus more quickly.
To check out all the details of the Poco M4 Pro 5G review, just access the link below. You will also see what he has to offer in the face of his rivals.
While the Poco M4 Pro 5G is not officially launched in Brazil, you can check out offers for the imported model below: