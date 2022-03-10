Poco M4 Pro another good Xiaomi phone with 5G | Analysis / Review

Poco M4 Pro 5G is another Xiaomi intermediary option for those looking for a good phone compatible with new generation networks. It brings a bigger screen with better quality, improved cameras, faster charging and stereo sound. Does all this make its value for money unbeatable? We’ll see.

The design tries to escape the Redmi line and features a giant block on the back as has been standard in the Poco line. The design may not be entirely unheard of and even reminiscent of other recent Xiaomi releases, but it is undeniable that we still have a certain identity here.

The screen disappoints in brightness, but presents good colors. The panel responds to a maximum of 90 Hz, but the touch sensor goes much further than that to ensure better response time in games. Stereo sound is a nice addition, with powerful audio, but not so balanced between bass, mids and treble.