Polio cases resurge in Israel and Malawi

Despite being a vaccine-preventable disease and being controlled in most countries, the recent report of poliomyelitis cases in Malawi and Israel caught the attention of the international community. The detection of new cases in countries that were considered free of the disease demonstrates the possibility of reintroduction when vaccination coverage is not adequate.

Poliomyelitis: what is it and why is it important?

Poliomyelitis is a disease caused by enteroviruses capable of causing neurological impairment in humans, which can progress to permanent quadriplegia, respiratory failure and death. It is considered a highly contagious disease, with person-to-person transmission via the fecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common source, such as contaminated water or food.

Of the 3 types of wild poliovirus, types 2 and 3 have been eradicated globally, but wild type 1 continues to cause infections, remaining endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Type 2 is associated with vaccine disease.

case in Malawi

On February 17, 2022, health authorities in Malawi reported a polio outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is a child under 5 years of age who developed acute flaccid paralysis. Initially, the case was associated with type 2, but later sequencing of viruses isolated in stool samples confirmed infection with poliovirus type 1. Analysis of the virus isolated showed a genetic link to a strain circulating in Pakistan, detected in 2020.

According to a WHO statement, the risk of an outbreak at the national level in Malawi is considered high at the moment, mainly due to the high population density, low vaccination coverage (<80%), the high number of susceptible individuals and the absence of environmental surveillance and surveillance. suboptimal in cases of acute flaccid paralysis. At the regional level, the risk is considered moderate due to significant population movement between Malawi and Mozambique, suboptimal vaccination coverage in adjacent countries, and suboptimal surveillance of acute flaccid paralysis cases. The global risk remains low.

This is the first case of wild poliomyelitis in the country since 1992. The last wild polio case in Africa was detected in 2016, in Nigeria, and the continent was declared a polio-free region in August 2020. as a case imported from Pakistan, the detection of this infection does not currently affect Africa’s disease status.

case in Israel

In March 2022, the Israeli Ministry of Health also released the detection of a case of wild polio. This is a 4-year-old unvaccinated child in Jerusalem. The last case of polio in the country was reported in 1989. The related strain is believed to be due to a mutation, but an epidemiological investigation is still ongoing.

The situation in Brazil

Brazil received the certificate of elimination of poliomyelitis in 1994, with the last case of wild virus disease in 1989, in Paraíba.

Regarding vaccination rates against the disease, it is noted that rates have been falling to alarming levels in recent years. According to an announcement by the Ministry of Health, in 2019, vaccination coverage was approximately 84%. In 2020, this number dropped to 76%, and in 2021, to 59.82%.

What do these cases represent?

Although there are only 2 cases reported, what stands out is its occurrence in areas considered free of the disease, with no cases of wild virus for decades. In common, there is the lack of adequate vaccination coverage.

The detection of these cases demonstrates that, as long as wild virus is circulating — as in Pakistan and Afghanistan — it is necessary to maintain high vaccination coverage in the population, even in regions where there are no reports of infection. The great population mobility and migratory flow of the globalized world makes this issue even more important.

The infections reported in Malawi and Israel show the possibility of reintroduction of poliomyelitis in regions considered free of circulation of the virus. Considering that there is no specific treatment for the disease, the best control strategy is prevention through vaccination.

