PT’s strategies to defeat Bolsonaro in the presidential elections

The Workers’ Party (PT) has mobilized on several fronts to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this year’s elections. Based on militants, party spokespersons have said that the expectation is to retake the Planalto Palace with the victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the first round. This strategy also includes the objective of electing the largest possible number of parliamentarians, both federal and in the states.

For this, the PT has used several strategies. Among them are the formation of a broad front of parties to contest the elections and the creation of thousands of so-called “popular struggle committees” – which will have the task of taking information from the party’s top leadership to the streets. Also part of this plan is the strict alignment of the militants with the positions and convictions of the party, especially on issues that should be explored in the electoral campaign. And finally, the PT also wants to attract evangelical voters. This segment, which today represents 30% of the electorate, was essential for the election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.

On all fronts, the party encounters challenges. For the PT’s top leadership, however, the way out involves mobilizing all the publics that reject Jair Bolsonaro, whether on the left or not, and presenting Lula and the party as the only ones capable of defeating Bolsonaro in the October elections.

“We, from the progressive field, must focus our efforts on debating fundamental issues for people’s lives, such as fighting hunger, poverty, generating jobs and income. It is our duty to present alternatives to the deterioration of public policies triggered by the Temer-Bolsonaro mismanagements”, said former senator Aloizio Mercadante, who was a candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket in the 1994 elections, when commenting on the party’s preparation for 2022

Here are the main PT strategies to emerge victorious at the polls in this year’s elections:

Broad front of parties against Bolsonaro

The creation of a broad front with opposition parties to Jair Bolsonaro, which supports Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, is the PT’s priority. The party’s strategy is to focus on the narrative that it is not just about the PT or the left returning to power, but about a “bigger movement”, of rebuilding the country after the “devastation promoted by the extreme right”.

Even with positive signals from some parties and important public figures, such as the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin, who until then was Lula’s political opponent and who has been negotiating the vice-president’s seat on the PT ticket, there are difficulties in attracting new wide forward characters.

With confirmed support or advanced negotiations with parties such as PCdoB, PV, PSB and Psol, the PT still has the challenge – to ensure ongoing negotiations and to effect new support – to overcome resistance from other parties, which signal that they do not want to lose political projection to stay under of the PT “umbrella”.

Psol, for example, supports the PT, but has reservations about Geraldo Alckmin’s participation in the presidential campaign. The party recently created a platform of proposals to “rebuild Brazil” and made the entry of the acronym on the broad front conditional on acceptance of the terms. Among these proposals are the repeal of the spending ceiling, the pension reform and the labor reform, in addition to the taxation of large fortunes – measures that parties more to the center tend to reject.

Psol is also negotiating with Rede Sustentabilidade for the formation of a federation between the two parties. The negotiation faces resistance mainly from the former Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, who rejects expressing support for Lula. In 2014, when she ran in the presidential election, she was the target of a smear campaign by the PT.

The definition of candidates for governors in the states is another reason for a headache for the PT, whose representatives have held several meetings to forge agreements on candidacies without weakening the broad front. In the state of São Paulo, for example, considered strategic for the party, pre-candidates are Fernando Haddad (PT), Márcio França (PSB) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol). The PT wants the last two to support the PT candidate. The idea, however, is not well regarded by the pre-candidates and their subtitles.

Another challenge for the formation of the broad front is the reservations of some parties regarding the great rejection that the PT suffers in several parts of the country and the onslaughts that Lula and petismo are likely to suffer in the coming months, especially with political opponents bringing to light the various corruption scandals of the PT era and the economic collapse of Dilma Rousseff’s second term.

Finally, controversial speeches by the party’s top leadership, such as Lula’s declarations in favor of regulating the media, as he flirts with authoritarianism and signals risks to freedom of expression and the press, may represent difficulties in co-opting more in the middle.

Popular struggle committees organized by the PT

Accused of abandoning the party’s bases – workers on the “factory floor” and the poorest sections of the population – to focus on identity issues, the PT has as a priority for 2022 the creation of at least five thousand “popular struggle committees”. The disclosure of the strategy at the event to commemorate the party’s 42nd anniversary, celebrated on February 10, was considered one of the party’s great novelties for the elections and for the coming years.

The strategy consists of creating committees in strategic locations for the legend, such as favelas, periphery neighborhoods, rural settlements and quilombola communities, focusing on the lower economic classes from a unified discourse. Other places where the PT always seeks to generate influence, co-opt militants and garner votes, such as universities and schools, are also on target.

The discourse to be explored with the communities of these places is, first of all, to blame the Jair Bolsonaro government for the deaths by Covid-19 during the pandemic and, in parallel, to claim that the worsening of the country’s economic indices, such as unemployment, inflation and income reduction, from the Covid-19 pandemic, is totally related to the bad conduct of the Bolsonaro government.

In practice, the party presents itself as a solution for the country’s economy, ignoring the scenario left by former president Dilma Rousseff – worst recession in history, high unemployment, inflation at the highest level since 2002 and high foreign debt. With this, the PT seeks to establish the narrative that before the “coup”, Brazil boasted positive economic indicators.