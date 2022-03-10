Putin has no way out, and that really scares him; read the article by Thomas L. Friedman – International

if you expect the instability caused in global markets and in geopolitics by Vladimir Putin’s War in Ukraine has reached the peak, your hope is in vain. We haven’t seen anything yet. Wait until Putin fully understand that the only choices he has left are how he intends to lose: a quicker, smaller defeat, with little humiliation; or a longer and longer one, deeply humiliated.

I can’t even think about what kind of financial and political shocks will radiate from Russia – country that is the third largest oil producer in the world and has about 6,000 nuclear warheads – when it loses a war fought by the choice of a man who would never admit defeat.

Why not? “Because Putin certainly knows that Russian national tradition does not forgive military setbacks,” noted Leon Aron, a Russia expert at the American Enterprise Institute, who is writing a book on Putin’s journey to Ukraine.

Mother Russia’s Defeat

“Virtually every major defeat has resulted in radical change,” added Aron, writing in the Washington Post. “The Crimean War (1853-1856) unleashed the liberal revolution of Emperor Alexander II from above. The Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905) caused the Russian Revolution.

The catastrophe of World War I resulted in the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II and the Bolshevik Revolution. And the war in Afghanistan became a crucial factor in Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms.” The retreat in Cuba also contributed significantly to the removal of Nikita Khrushchev two years later.

Over the next few weeks, it will become increasingly obvious that our biggest problem with Putin in Ukraine is that he refuses a quicker, smaller defeat, and the only other result will be a bigger and more prolonged defeat. But because this war is his own war, and because he can’t admit any sort of defeat, Putin could continue doubling down on Ukraine until – perhaps – he considers the use of a nuclear weapon.

Putin’s Mistakes

Why do I say that defeat in Ukraine is Putin’s only option and only his timing and size are in doubt? Because the easy, low-cost invasion he envisioned and the Ukrainian welcome-home party he envisioned were just complete fantasies — and everything else follows from that.

Putin totally underestimated Ukraine’s desire to be independent and become part of the West. And he totally underestimated the willingness of many Ukrainians to fight, even if it meant dying for those two goals.

He totally overestimated his own Armed Forces. And he totally underestimated President Joe Biden’s ability to galvanize a global coalition, economic and military, to enable Ukrainians to resist, fight and devastate Russia domestically – the most effective US coalition-building effort since George Bush Sr. made Saddam Hussein. pay for the folly of invading Kuwait.

And Putin has grossly underestimated the ability of companies and individuals around the world to take part in economic sanctions against Russia and amplify them – far beyond what has been initiated or mandated by governments.

When you’re so confused as a leader, your best option is a smaller, quicker defeat. In Putin’s case, that would mean withdrawing his forces from Ukraine immediately, telling some lie that justified his “special military operation”, such as claiming that he was successful in protecting Russians living in Ukraine by promising to help his Russian brothers with reconstruction. But the inescapable humiliation would certainly be intolerable for this man obsessed with restoring the dignity and unity of his Mother Russia.

The risks of humiliation

By the way, the way things are going in Ukraine right now, there is a possibility that Putin might actually suffer a quicker and greater defeat. I wouldn’t bet on it, but with every day that more and more Russian soldiers are killed, who knows what might happen to the fighting spirit of Russian Army conscripts being ordered to fight a deadly urban war against Slav brothers, for a cause that was never really explained to them.

Given the resistance of Ukrainians everywhere to the Russian occupation, for Putin to “win” militarily, his army will need to subjugate every major city in Ukraine. This includes the capital Kiev – which will likely require weeks of urban warfare and cost massive civilian casualties.

In short, this can only be done if Putin and his generals perpetrate war crimes that have not been seen in Europe since Adolf Hitler. This will make Putin’s Russia an international pariah permanently.

Furthermore, how would Putin be able to maintain control of a country like Ukraine, which has about a third of Russia’s population, with many residents hostile to Moscow? He would likely have to keep every one of the more than 150,000 troops he deployed for the invasion there – or more – in perpetuity.

I don’t see any way for Putin to win Ukraine in any sustainable way, simply because he didn’t invade the country he thought he did: a place that craved a quick beheading of its “Nazi” leadership, so it could return gently to the Mother’s lap. Russia.

the easiest way

So either he minimizes his losses and accepts the humiliation – and luckily for him, manages to evade sanctions, revive the Russian economy and stay in power – or he faces an eternal war against Ukraine and much of the world, which will gradually consume Russia’s strength and ruin its infrastructure.

Since he seems clinging to the latter, I’m terrified. Because there’s only one thing worse than a strong Russia under Putin: a weakened, humiliated and disordered Russia that could fracture or end up in the midst of prolonged political turmoil, with different factions grappling for power – and all those nuclear warheads, all those cybercriminals and all those oil and gas wells. Putin’s Russia is not too big not to fail. But it’s too big to fail without taking the rest of the world along. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO