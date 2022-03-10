Putin provokes historic rapprochement between Sweden and Finland with NATO | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken in a few days the traditional non-alignment of Sweden and Finland. The two Nordic countries broke one of the main taboos of their security policy: that of not exporting weapons or military equipment to countries at war.

Never before have the two countries been so close to an application for NATO membership, analysts say.

“Anything is possible at the moment. NATO countries are signaling that membership could be examined quickly. So I think it would just be a political decision by Stockholm and Helsinki,” said Zebulon Carlander, an analyst at the French organization Society and Defense.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference on Thursday that the country needs to increase investment in militarization as the security situation in Europe worsens.

Andersson calls for the increase in military spending to reach 2% of Sweden’s GDP. This percentage is exactly the amount of military investment that NATO requires from its members.

For the first time, a majority (53%) of Finns support NATO membership, according to a poll this month. The number of supporters of membership almost doubled in a few weeks, as in January it was only 28%.

The Finnish parliament considers a request for a referendum on NATO membership. The request gathered in less than a week the 50,000 signatures needed to enter the debate agenda.

In Sweden, support for joining NATO is also the highest on record, with 41% in favour, according to a survey.

The two countries are officially non-aligned, but NATO members since the mid-1990s, after they turned the page on neutrality with the end of the Cold War.

In addition to defense equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vests, Sweden announced the supply of 5,000 anti-tank rocket launchers.

“This is unprecedented since the Winter War of 1939,” said the prime minister, citing Stockholm’s support for neighboring Finland when it was invaded by the Soviet Union.

In another landmark decision, Finland agreed to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, including 2,500 rifles, 1,500 rocket launchers and ammunition, according to Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

The eventual accession of Finland or Sweden to NATO will irritate Moscow, in an explosive context between the West and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, analysts estimate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned both Finland and Sweden that they will face “damaging military and political consequences” if they try to join NATO.

Zakharova made the statement at a news conference in Moscow on the 25th, the day after the Russian attacks began.