Reader complains about the Connect SUS app

Victor Curi says he took three doses of the vaccine against covid-19. However, the second dose is not included in the Conect SUS application.

Victor Curi’s Complaint: “I took two doses of the Coronavac vaccine and the booster dose from Pfizer, but the Conect SUS app does not include the second dose. As instructed by the application for this situation, I went to the post where the second dose was applied. After checking, they told me that within two weeks it would be regularized. As this did not happen, when I went to the clinic to take the booster dose, I complained again because the second dose was not yet on the Conect SUS. They said it would be fixed. As this did not happen, I went to the post for the third one, being informed that the data related to the second dose were fed into the system, and that the problem apparently lies in the SUS application. I reiterate that both in E-Saúde, from the São Paulo City Hall, and in Poupatempo, in the State of São Paulo, the second dose is listed as regularized.”

Response from the Ministry of Health: “The Ministry of Health informs that the availability of vaccination data in the Conect SUS Cidadão is only possible after sending the records to the National Health Data Network (RNDS). The sending of this data is the responsibility of the states and municipalities. It should be noted that, after receiving the records in the RNDS, within 72 hours these data are made available to the citizen through the application. For citizens who do not have their registration available on the application within 10 days after the date of their vaccination, we advise you to look for the place of application or the Municipal Health Department of your region to request the registration and send your data to the RNDS, allowing the visualization of your immunization in the Digital Vaccination Card.”

Response from the City of São Paulo, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS): “The City of São Paulo says that the citizen’s vaccine is correctly registered in the capital. It is worth noting that the registration is done in the VaciVida system, managed by the State Government, which automatically migrates to the federal system (Conecte SUS). SMS emphasizes that the issuance of the certificate can also be done from the Poupatempo application or from the site.”

