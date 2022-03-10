Russia acknowledges untrained recruits were sent to Ukraine

× reproduction

Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged on Wednesday that newly enlisted recruits had been sent to war in Ukraine, after Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied this, saying that only professional soldiers and officers had been sent to combat.reports Reuters.

Now, the ministry says that some recruits who served in supply units have been taken prisoner by the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the invasion of the country (pictured), on 24 February.

Quoting spokesman Dimitri Peskov, the Kremlin-linked RIA news agency said Putin had ordered an investigation to be opened to punish officials responsible for disobeying his instructions to exclude recruits from the operation.

Some associations of mothers of soldiers in Russia warned that several recruits had been incommunicado at the beginning of what the Kremlin called a “special military operation” in Ukraine, suggesting they could have been sent into the invasion without proper training. The Kremlin and military authorities had been denying this fact.

In other words, Putin is not just a murderer of Ukrainian civilians: he is also killing young Russians.

