Russia arrests 13,000 in anti-war protests in Ukraine – International

MOSCOW – More than 13,000 people have been arrested in Russia in protests against the war since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group that monitors political persecution in the country. Although most arrests took place in Moscow and Saint Petersburgarrests are recorded in more than 150 cities, a sign that the war is increasingly unpopular with Russians.

Protests against the war continued even as the president, Vladimir Putin, tightened the repression of freedom of expression. On Friday, he enacted a new law that threatens with up to 15 years in prison anyone who divulges information the government deems false about the invasion of Ukraine.

Facebook, twitter and all major foreign media have been blocked so that the Kremlin can control the narrative of the conflict in Russia, which is facing an economic crisis as a result of sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Despite the risk, the highest number of arrests of protesters in a single day was recorded on Sunday: more than 5,300 people were arrested in 74 cities, according to OVD-Info. Protesters were seen shouting anti-war slogans on St Petersburg’s central avenue, Nevsky Prospekt, and in Moscow’s Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin.

Violence

Photos and videos of the protests have become scarcer these days, due to the new censorship law. The most recent ones show the strong police response to the demonstrations, with police throwing protesters to the ground and beating some with batons. /NYT