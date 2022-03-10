Russia calls for ‘peaceful coexistence’ with US: ‘We keep hope’ | World

Reproduction / TV Globo Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland

On Tuesday (8), the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia and the United States must return to the principle of “peaceful coexistence”, as during the Cold War.

The ministry said it was open to honest and respectful dialogue for both parties and that it remains in the hope that normality in the relationship between the countries can be restored, the Russian news agency reported. interfax

.

“We are open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue to the extent that the US is ready to do so. Perhaps it is good to remember the forgotten principle that worked during the Cold War, peaceful coexistence, despite the values ​​and ideals that separate us and that should not be be forced on each other,” Alexander Darchiyev, director of the North America Department at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told interfax

.

“We maintain the hope that normality in relations between our countries will return,” said the diplomat. “But, of course, it requires the reciprocal movement of both parties. I would like to reiterate that we are ready for such reciprocity.”

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has made it clear that he sees countries that are not opposed to the war as Russia’s allies, in addition to having imposed several blockades against Moscow. In announcing new sanctions on the nation on the 24th, Biden said that “all nations that join Russia will have their reputation tarnished”.