Russia demands US explanations about biological laboratories in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova covered explanations about the operations of alleged biological laboratories that the US maintains on Ukrainian territory. (Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS)

After the disclosure of the alleged evidence against Ukraine, the Russian government demanded that the US gives explanations about biological laboratories of the country, including advanced research for the production of chemical weapons with fatal diseases.

Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova called the alleged laboratories a military biological program in Ukraine, involving studies of plague and anthrax. “We know that there are biological laboratories in Ukraine that are developing powerful biological weapons components,” the minister said.

She adds that she has documents that prove the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine asking for the destruction of samples of plague, cholera, anthrax and other diseases. Claiming that the “program” would have been financed by the United States.

China also asks for details

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also asked the US to provide details about the “dangerous viruses”. He also claims that the US government has 26 biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Alleged Ukrainian plan to attack separatists

Through a post on Twitter, the Russian government released alleged evidence with Ukrainian plans to attack separatists, this Wednesday (9). The secret documents accuse Colonel General Nikolai Balan of planning a full-scale offensive for the month of March.

The documents also mention alleged laboratories maintained for the production of chemical weapons and fatal diseases – which would violate international law. According to Russia, these laboratories were destroyed after the invasion so that “evidence could not be found by the Russian government.

Another attempt by humanitarian runners

With more than two million refugees from the war, the Russian government promised a new temporary ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine on Wednesday, and said it did not intend to overthrow Ukraine’s government.

The other announced truces were not complied with, leaving thousands of people stranded without access to clean water and medicines.