Russia denies intention to overthrow Ukraine government







Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a press conference in Moscow Photo: Shamil Zhumatov

THE Russia denied this Wednesday, 9, that his objective with the invasion of Ukraine to overthrow the president’s government Volodymyr Zelenskywhich it claims is the main target of the Moscow offensive.

In a briefing with journalists, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovastated that there had been “some progress” in the negotiations in Belarus, ensuring that the Armed Forces were not given the task of “overthrowing the current government”.

Officially, the Vladimir Putin says its aim is to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine and gain recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk.

However, Western powers accuse Russia of wanting to install a pro-Kremlin puppet government in Kiev, as is already the case in Belarus, to prevent the rapprochement of yet another former Soviet republic with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (NATO).

In addition, Zelensky himself said he was the “number 1 target” of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.





Ukrainian soldier near the capital Kiev Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Evacuation

The two countries agreed to keep six humanitarian corridors open on Wednesday, involving cities including Enerhodar, Sumy, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium and the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

“I appeal to the Russian Federation to make a formal public commitment [de respeitar os corredores]”, said the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk. “Inhabitants of Volnovakha spoke to me and asked me to keep the promise of the Russian Federation. People need to get out of the places where they are hiding from the missile rain that is killing them,” she added.

In Sumy alone, around 5,000 civilians were evacuated last Tuesday, the 8th, and taken to Poltava, which is not yet a target of the Russian invasion. So far, the war in Ukraine has generated some 2.2 million refugees, according to the UN, and hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people.



