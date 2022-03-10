Russia only used 10% of its firepower against Ukraine, says US

Troop train carrying military equipment from Russian tank army units. (Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense/TASS via Getty Images)

Russia has about “90% of its available combat power still ready for use” in Ukraine. The information comes from CNN International based on a statement by a senior US Department of Defense official, given to reporters this Wednesday (9).

The official further added that the US assesses that Russia no longer has “several hundred vehicles of different ranges and sizes” available, but the US does not know whether these vehicles have been captured, destroyed or abandoned.

CNN reported Tuesday that the US has estimated that 8% to 10% of Russian military assets used in the invasion of Ukraine are now destroyed or inoperative, according to a US official familiar with the information. latest on Tuesday.

Lost equipment includes tanks, aircraft, artillery and other military assets. That’s nearly double the losses CNN reported last week, when Russia was estimated to have lost 3% to 5% of its military assets.

UK says it will provide air defense to Ukraine

Despite all the firepower still not used by Russia during this conflict, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday (9) that the United Kingdom must supply air defense systems to Ukraine.

“The best way to help protect the skies is through anti-aircraft weaponry, which the UK will now supply to Ukraine,” Truss said.

The secretary also said that the UK is not trying to establish a no-fly zone over evacuation corridors in Ukraine, as that would “lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.” And that’s not what we’re looking at.” , stressed.

“We surprised Putin with our unity and the harshness of our sanctions, hitting banks, ships, planes, oligarchs and oil and gas revenues. And the brave Ukrainian people surprised him with their determination and leadership,” she said.

Now is not the time to give up. Putin must fail,” Truss said.