Russia says countries that send weapons and ‘mercenaries’ to Ukraine will have to ‘take consequences’

The warning was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, without explaining what measures could be taken in retaliation.

Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs



THE Russia states that Western countries that decide to send weapons and ‘deservings’ to Ukraine during the conflict in Eastern Europe will answer for it and “take the consequences”. The warning was given this Wednesday, 9, by the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russian, Maria Zakharova, in an interview with the Sputnik news agency. According to Zakharova, embassies of different countries in Moscow were informed of the position on the issue. She also said that, previously, the country’s ambassadors had already communicated this position to the respective countries where they represent the Kremlin. However, the spokeswoman did not clarify what measures could be taken by Russia as a form of reprisal.

“These countries must understand the responsibility they will assume for this. How will they understand? It’s quite simple. Our diplomats, ambassadors and our embassies conveyed our clear and well-formulated position to these capitals”, said Zakharova. She even commented on the case of sending soldiers to fight alongside Ukraine, calling them mercenaries. “We would like to once again draw the attention of our partners to the fact that we are not responsible for the lives of our citizens who have chosen to participate in illegal armed activities in Ukraine. Any armed activities against Russian forces will be immediately stopped and armed groups of foreign mercenaries will be eliminated,” she said. “European states should be aware that volunteers and mercenaries sent to Ukraine will return as tough fighters” to Europe, similar to those in the Middle East that “have flooded the European Union for years,” she added.

The EU countries as a bloc and also some of them individually agreed to send military equipment and weapons to Ukraine to support the government in Kiev after the invasion of the country on 24 February. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, also called on citizens of foreign countries friendly to Ukraine to come to the country to join the fight against the Russian attack. According to the rules of Ukrainian military service, foreign nationals can voluntarily join the Armed Forces in units such as the territorial defense forces.

Zakharova emphasized that “this move by Moscow” had an important effect, since, according to her, after speaking with the embassies, “the uncontrolled rhetoric echoed by some countries has diminished”. Also on Wednesday, the spokeswoman again reinforced the president’s speech Vladimir Putin that Russia does not want to take Ukraine and overthrow the Zelensky government. In a long official statement, she also said that it is a lie that Russia is attacking civilians in humanitarian corridors, through which refugees have been leaving Ukraine since yesterday.