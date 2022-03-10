Russia threatens to nationalize foreign factories that announced the end of activities in the country – News

Coca-Cola and McDonald’s are among the companies that have halted sales in Russia, where a senior member of the ruling party has warned that foreign companies closing their operations in the country could have their facilities nationalized.

In response to the wave of companies leaving the country, Andrei Turchak, secretary of the general council of the ruling United Russia party, has warned that Moscow may nationalize idle foreign assets.

“United Russia proposes to nationalize the production plants of companies that announce their departure and to close production in Russia during the special operation in Ukraine,” Turchak wrote in a statement posted on the party’s website on Monday night. .

The statement named Finnish private food companies Fazer, Valio and Paulig as the latest to announce closures in Russia.

“We will take harsh retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war,” Turchak said.

PepsiCo and Starbucks also joined the dozens of global companies closing stores, factories or abandoning investments to comply with sanctions or due to supply disruptions.

These supply hurdles include the world’s three biggest shipping giants that have suspended container routes.

Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, has halted production and sales in Russia and said it is evaluating options for its operations there.

Yum Brands, parent company of fried chicken giant KFC, said it was halting investment in Russia, a market that helped it achieve record development last year.

Moscow, which calls the invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation”, has also been hit by sweeping Western sanctions that have stifled trade, led to the ruble’s collapse and further isolated the country.

Banks and billionaires have also been targeted, with the European Commission preparing new sanctions targeting other Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks.

