United Russia, the ruling political party in the Eurasian country, said yesterday that a government commission had approved the first step towards nationalizing the assets of foreign companies leaving the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin’s party added in a statement on the messaging app Telegram that the legislative activities commission supported a bill that would allow companies with more than 25% ownership by foreigners from “hostile states” to be placed in external administration. “This will prevent bankruptcy and save jobs,” he said.

Corporate actions to censure Russia for its invasion of Ukraine vary, with some companies like US automaker Ford temporarily closing factories, but others like British energy company BP pledging to exit the country.

According to United Russia, the bill provides that companies that announced they were leaving Russia could refuse to go into insolvency proceedings if within five days they resume activities or sell shares.

Otherwise, a court would appoint a temporary administration for three months, after which the shares of the new organization would be put up for auction and the old one would be liquidated, he added.

The list of companies continuing to operate in Russia is shrinking by the minute, but dozens of corporations, including multinational manufacturers and hotel chains, are still doing business in the country despite intense public pressure to withdraw because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Demise and permanence of multinationals

McDonald’s was among the big companies to announce on March 8 that it would temporarily close its 850 restaurants in Russia. Cola-Cola and PepsiCo quickly followed suit, as did restaurant chain Papa John’s and others the next day.

Caterpillar cited “supply chain disruptions and sanctions” for its March 9 decision to suspend operations at its Russian manufacturing facilities.

“We recognize that this is a time of incredible uncertainty for our valued employees and we will continue to look for ways to support them,” the equipment manufacturer said.

US agricultural trading giant Cargill gets $1.1 of revenue from Russia, where it employs 2,500. “The events unfolding in Ukraine are heartbreaking,” he tweeted on February 27. “It’s hard to understand the challenges our employees, customers and their families will face in the coming days and weeks. Our first priority is their safety, which is why we’ve closed some locations.”

Citigroup “is continuing a previously announced exit from its Russian consumer banking business,” the New York-based banking giant said March 9.

That includes helping corporate clients in Russia, including many US and European multinationals, as they suspend or dissolve their business, he said. “With the Russian economy in the process of disconnecting from the global financial system as a result of the invasion, we continue to evaluate our operations in the country.”

Citi holds $9.8 billion in domestic and international exposure to Russia, according to a regulatory filing on Feb. Herbalife Nutrition gets 2.7% of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine.