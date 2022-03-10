Russian attack hits children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Russian attack hits children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say 0 Views

Image of the hospital and maternity hospital after the attack in Mariupol

Credit, Mariupol City Hall

photo caption,

Image of the hospital and maternity hospital after the attack in Mariupol

Ukrainian authorities reported that a Russian attack hit a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, on Wednesday (9/3).

It was reported that 17 people were injured, including staff and women in labor.

There is no information about injured children, said Pavlo Krylenko, head of the Ukrainian military administration. “I hope it stays that way,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Mariupol City Council said that “Russian occupation forces dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

At least 17 cases of Deltacron, which combines Delta and Omicron, have been identified, studies say

hybrid versions of coronavirus that combine genes from variants Delta and omicronnicknamed “Deltacron“, were identified …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved