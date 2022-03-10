Russian oligarch tries to circumvent British law with rented jet, but plan fails

Illustrative Photo by Abercrombie & Kent





The British government closed a loophole that allowed Russian oligarchs to circumvent existing aviation sanctions by chartering a private jet registered outside Russia. British authorities can now seize any aircraft chartered by anyone connected to Russia and the first private jet has already been seized at Farnborough Airport.

The UK was the first country in the world to ban Russian aircraft from its airspace, but until now, the Russian elite could simply charter a private jet and fly to and from Russia with impunity.

The legislation took effect on Tuesday afternoon and a few hours later a Luxembourg-registered private jet was seized after it was alleged that a Russian oligarch had chartered the plane to circumvent British sanctions. On board would be oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler.according to the BBC report.

The Transport Department also tightened the airspace ban, making it illegal for Russian-registered planes to fly through British airspace or attempt to land on British soil.





“Putin must be punished and therefore we were one of the first countries to ban Russian aircraft and today we go even further by making it a criminal offense to operate Russian aircraft in UK airspace.” commented Transport Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday. “We will always work to deny Putin and his cronies the right to continue living normally while innocent Ukrainians suffer”.

Mimicking similar European sanctions, the British will also ban the export of aircraft spare parts and aviation insurance policies issued by British companies such as Lloyds of London have been withdrawn with immediate effect.



