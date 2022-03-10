Sanctions Against Putin: How Much Does the World Depend on Russia’s Oil and Gas? | Economy

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have announced that they will restrict Russian oil imports. The move came after Russia warned it could cut gas supplies to European countries if the boycott of the country’s oil imports went ahead.

In this report, understand the main data related to the Russian oil and gas trade.

The US announced a complete ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports after Ukraine called for sanctions to be expanded.

Britain is set to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year, and the European Union is cutting its imports by two-thirds.

The British government says the move allows enough time to find other suppliers.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said rejecting Russian oil would lead to “catastrophic consequences for the global market”.

Oil and gas prices have already risen sharply and could rise further if Russia halts exports.

But it’s not just about fuel – the cost of living in many countries will be affected, as global commodity prices soar further.

How much oil does Russia export?

Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world, after the US and Saudi Arabia.

Of the roughly five million barrels of crude oil it exports a day, more than half goes to Europe.

Russian imports account for 8% of the UK’s total oil demand.

The US is less dependent, with about 3% of its imported oil coming from Russia in 2020.

2 of 4 top 10 oil producers (2020 data) — Photo: Bloomberg/BBC Top 10 oil producers (2020 data) — Photo: Bloomberg/BBC

What about alternative oil suppliers?

Energy policy research analyst Ben McWilliams says that it should be easier to find alternative suppliers of oil than gas, “since there are not so many pipelines”. “Some come from Russia, but there are also a lot of shipments from other places.”

The US has been urging Saudi Arabia to increase production, but the country has rejected previous US government requests to increase production in order to lower oil prices.

Saudi Arabia is the largest producer of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a cartel that accounts for about 60% of the crude oil traded internationally. Therefore, OPEC plays a key role in influencing oil prices.

Russia is not in OPEC, but has been working with it since 2017 to impose limits on oil production in order to maintain producers’ gains.

The US is also considering relaxing Venezuela’s oil sanctions. The South American country used to be a major supplier to the US, but has recently been selling its oil largely to China.

What would happen if Russian gas stopped flowing to Western Europe?

Heating prices — which are already high — would rise even further.

Russian gas accounts for around 40% of the European Union’s natural gas imports. If this source dries up, Italy and Germany would be especially vulnerable.

3 of 4 Russian gas exports – 2020 data — Photo: AIE/BBC Russian gas exports – 2020 data — Photo: AIE/BBC

Europe could turn to existing gas exporters like Qatar — or Algeria and Nigeria, but there are practical obstacles to rapidly expanding production.

Russia only supplies about 5% of the UK’s gas supply, and the US does not import Russian gas. However, prices in the UK and US are still significantly higher due to the effect of supply shortages.

4 of 4 How Global Gas Prices Have Changed – Data as of March 8, 2022 — Photo: Bloomberg/BBC How global gas prices have changed – Data as of March 8, 2022 — Photo: Bloomberg/BBC

Can alternatives to Russian gas be found?

“It’s harder to replace the gas because we have these huge pipelines that are bringing Russian gas to Europe,” explains Ben McWilliams.

Think tank Bruegel predicts that if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe, Europe could import more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US.

It could also increase the use of other energy sources, but this is not quick or easy.

“Renewables take time to implement, so in the short term this is not a solution,” says research analyst Simone Tagliapietra.

“So for next winter, what could make a difference is fuel switching, like opening coal-fired power plants, like Italy and Germany plan to do in an emergency.”

The European Union has proposed a plan to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2030 — including measures to diversify gas supplies and replace gas in heating and power generation.

What can happen to energy bills and the price of fuel?

In several countries, consumers will face rising energy and fuel bills as a result of this war.

In the UK, for example, household energy bills have so far been kept in check by an energy price cap. But the bills will increase in April, when the ceiling goes up.

Gasoline and diesel prices in the UK have also soared.

In the US, the price of gasoline has hit the highest level since 2008, with the American Automobile Association saying prices at pumps rose 11% last week.

“I think if we’re in a scenario where Russian oil and gas stops flowing to Europe, we’re going to need rationing measures,” says McWilliams.

“Part of the conversation now is, we can tell families to turn their thermostats down one notch, which can save a significant amount of gas.”