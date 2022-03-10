Scientists discover 10-armed vampire octopus that lived 328 million years ago

posted on 03/09/2022 06:00



(credit: K. Whalen/Disclosure)

American scientists have discovered a new species of octopus that lived more than 300 million years ago. Analysis of the fossils reveals that the specimen had 10 arms, not eight like its contemporary descendants, and that its age goes back to the group’s estimated lifespan, previously dated at 82 million years. It is, according to the authors of the study, an animal belonging to the vampirepod species, which includes vampire octopuses and squid. Details about the discovery are in the latest issue of the journal Nature Communications.

“This is the first and only known vampire to have 10 functional appendages,” says Christopher Whalen, a researcher at the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Yale University in the United States, and one of the authors of the study, in a statement. This is a soft-bodied species of cephalopods, which usually have eight arms and an inner shell made of chitin (a polysaccharide) and a series of fins.

According to experts, as these animals do not have rigid structures, it is difficult to find preserved fossils of them. “Our study is based on a rare element, an exceptionally well-preserved vampirepod fossil, taken from the collections of the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Canada. It was discovered in what is now Montana, USA, and donated to ROM in 1988”, the study authors detail.

The signs of the existence of 10 arms – all with preserved suckers – support scientific arguments that the common ancestor of vampirepods had this number of tentacles and, in time, ended up with eight. In addition, two of the studied species’ arms appear to have been elongated, and the body had a torpedo shape reminiscent of today’s squid. The fossil’s lifespan was also surprising to the team. It is the oldest known vampire, at about 328 million years old. Previous studies indicated that materials of the type were at most 82 million years old.

The fossil was named Syllipsimopodi bideni, a name derived from the word syllípsimos, which means to hold, and podi, for foot. That’s because the cephalopod is the oldest known to develop suction cups, structures that allow the arms to grab prey and other objects more easily. The species name is also a tribute to the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The authors believe the animal may have been a mid-level aquatic predator. “It’s not inconceivable that he might have used his suction cup-laden arms to yank tiny ammopods out of their shells or venture further ashore to hunt brachiopods, bivalves or other marine animals with shells,” says Whalen.