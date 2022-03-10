Shell criticized for buying Russian oil, vows to donate profits

Shell issued an official apology last Tuesday (8), for having bought a load of Russian oil in the last week. The company’s decision provoked strong criticism against the company and, with that, the company said that it intends to withdraw from the Russian market. However, this must happen gradually.

Thus, as a first step, the oil company said it had stopped all purchases of oil from Russia, and said it would close all its filling stations. So, to find out more, check it out below.

Shell criticized for buying Russian oil, vows to devote profit to humanitarian actions

Also on Monday, Shell defended its decision to buy a shipment of crude oil at a discount from Russia, despite the invasion and bombing of Ukraine. During the statement, the company had said that the decision was difficult, but that “there was no alternative”. However, on Tuesday, the company acknowledged that the decision to buy the oil load was not the most correct. The idea was to use Russian oil to refine products such as diesel and gasoline.

Among the company’s critics was Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He criticized the energy company, asking on Twitter: “Doesn’t Russian oil smell like Ukrainian blood to you?”

Finally, in addition to the suspension of activities, Shell said that the profits from the remaining Russian oil will be used for humanitarian actions. The aim is “to better alleviate the dire consequences this war is having for the people of Ukraine,” the company said. In a note, Shell also promised to immediately stop acquiring Russian oil on the spot market, and not to renew forward contracts.

Currently, Russia is the world’s second largest producer of crude after Saudi Arabia, and supplies about a third of Europe’s demand. Russian oil currently accounts for around 8% of Shell’s active supplies.

