Singer jams 3 times on cruise toboggan and hilarious video becomes hit

Passengers on a cruise had fun on Saturday (5), off the coast of Mexico, as they watched the journey of a woman inside a toboggan. The singer got stuck three times while trying to reach the end of the path.

Whenever she reached a higher part of the ascent of the huge slide, Paige Hodgson, the protagonist of the scene, would stop and draw laughter from those below.

“It was so funny. She kept coming back. Everyone was gathering and watching what was happening. There was a big crowd as she kept trying and failing. Every time, the crew had to climb steps and open a hatch to drag her out. “, said Sharon, the woman’s mother and responsible for recording the moments, in an interview with the British tabloid. daily mail.

Paige posted a video of each attempt on her TikTok page and had over 17 million views on one of them.

(Too little) weight was the problem?

In the images, she is sliding with her arms crossed over her chest and it looks like she will make it through, but her body stops right at the top of the path, which forces her to throw herself backwards and descend in the opposite direction.

“I kept getting stuck because apparently I was too light and small to turn it around. Despite that, I’ve seen smaller people succeed. It’s an absolute mystery why I failed so many times, even the team was baffled.” commented Hodgson, who is a singer.

Still traveling aboard the cruise with her family, the woman gave up trying and did not return to the toboggan run.

“I’m absolutely sick of it. There was kind of an adrenaline rush, but I’ve developed a little fear now. Being stuck there isn’t the best feeling.”