South Korea elects opposition candidate for presidency | World

South Korea on Wednesday elected Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the main opposition People’s Power party, as the country’s president.
With 98% of the polls counted, the very close result was recognized by the candidate of the Korean Democratic Party, which currently controls the government, Lee Jae-myung.
See the partial result:
- 48.59% for Yoon
- 47.79% for Lee
The day began with a high flow of voters at polling centers, suggesting high turnout, after a campaign marred by personal attacks between Lee and Yoon.
Yoon Suk Yeol, president-elect of South Korea on Wednesday (9) – Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
A report by Agence France Presse shows that the first voters arrived at the polling stations while it was still dark and lined up, wearing masks.
South Korea faces a new wave of infections of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with more than 200,000 new cases each day.
More than a million people are kept in isolation at home after testing positive, according to health officials.
Yoon Suk Yeol, president-elect of South Korea this Wednesday (9), during a speech the day before – Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
The country changed its electoral laws in February to ensure the participation of those infected by Covid-19 in elections.
Polls indicate that voters’ main concerns are high housing prices in the capital, Seoul, rising inequality and unemployment among young people.