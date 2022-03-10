South Korea elects opposition candidate for presidency | World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on South Korea elects opposition candidate for presidency | World 5 Views

South Korea on Wednesday elected Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the main opposition People’s Power party, as the country’s president.

With 98% of the polls counted, the very close result was recognized by the candidate of the Korean Democratic Party, which currently controls the government, Lee Jae-myung.

See the partial result:

  • 48.59% for Yoon
  • 47.79% for Lee

The day began with a high flow of voters at polling centers, suggesting high turnout, after a campaign marred by personal attacks between Lee and Yoon.

Yoon Suk Yeol, president-elect of South Korea on Wednesday (9) – Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

A report by Agence France Presse shows that the first voters arrived at the polling stations while it was still dark and lined up, wearing masks.

South Korea faces a new wave of infections of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with more than 200,000 new cases each day.

More than a million people are kept in isolation at home after testing positive, according to health officials.

Yoon Suk Yeol, president-elect of South Korea this Wednesday (9), during a speech the day before – Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

The country changed its electoral laws in February to ensure the participation of those infected by Covid-19 in elections.

Polls indicate that voters’ main concerns are high housing prices in the capital, Seoul, rising inequality and unemployment among young people.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Scientists discover 10-armed vampire octopus that lived 328 million years ago

posted on 03/09/2022 06:00 (credit: K. Whalen/Disclosure) American scientists have discovered a new species of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved