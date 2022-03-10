Square Enix launches website to celebrate 35 years

In order to celebrate the 35 years of the saga, Square Enix inaugurated, this Wednesday (09), a website dedicated to the Final Fantasy franchise. The first game in the series was released in Japan on December 18, 1987, for the Famicom (Japanese version of the NES).

There is a section on the page dedicated to “new titles”, with Chocobo GP and Stranger of Paradise: FF Origin present there. In addition, a subtle message written “and more…” is found just below, suggesting that news will come soon.

The page also features a message from FF VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase with the remark that the 1987 title isn’t the only one celebrating such a major milestone in 2022. FF V, FF VII, and FF XI turn 30, 25 and 20 years, respectively.

We will continue to work hard to make each Final Fantasy a unique experience you will remember for a long time. The Final Fantasy 35th website will support new releases by sharing information about upcoming titles and merchandise. I hope you’re excited for what’s new on the way to the franchise!

It is worth remembering that there will be a State of Play this Wednesday (09), at 19 pm (GMT), dedicated mainly to Japanese games. Will we have more information about FF XVI? Or even about the second part of FF VII Remake? The way is to wait.

Final Fantasy XVI is not listed for 2022 by Sony

Earlier this year, Sony posted a page on the PS Store to list the top releases for 2022, but Final Fantasy XVI wasn’t there. However, it’s been a while since Square Enix revealed news about the sequel. Know more!