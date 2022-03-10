State of Play: all event announcements (03/09)

This Wednesday (9), PlayStation broadcast a new edition of State of Play, a program that brings together brand advertisements. This time, the presentation lasted about 20 minutes and showed some of the upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game releases.

Among the main highlights of the event are the new playable demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origina Capcom franchise called Exoprimal and two new games from Square Enix. Check out everything that was shown in this Wednesday’s State of Play below.

12. Exoprimal

thought it was a Dino Crisis futuristic? It was wrong (phew!). Exoprimal is the new franchise from Capcom, expected to arrive in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. The game is set in 2043, in which humans don powerful exoskeletons to face dinosaurs and protect what’s left of Earth. Characters will have special abilities such as protective shields.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

11. Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo, next game from Tango Gameworks, got a new story and gameplay trailer. In the video, we can see the protagonist Rinko walking around the city of Tokyo and attacking supernatural creatures. The game’s release is near: March 25th for PlayStation 5 and PC.

10. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix has shown off a quick trailer for the next game in the franchise to let you know that a new playable demo is available for free for players to try out. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is made in partnership with Team Ninja and promises to offer more challenging and strategic combats. The game will be released on March 15 for PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

9. Forspoken

New game from Lumionus Productions (Final Fantasy XV producer) in partnership with Square Enix, forspoken got a new gameplay trailer. The protagonist Fray appears full using elemental magic, doing pirouettes and running away from gigantic monsters. The game was recently delayed, and is now scheduled for release on October 11, 2022 for PS5 and PC.

8. Gundam Evolution

A danceable new trailer for the mech game was shown during State of Play, showing more of the online shooter’s gameplay. Gundam Evolution arrives in 2022 for consoles and PC.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

The Ninja Turtles will win a collection of 13 classic games, released for consoles like Nintendinho (NES), Super Nintendo (SNES), Mega Drive and Nintendo Gameboy. All titles will feature high definition textures and local and online co-op multiplayer. The game will arrive this year — there is no specific release window yet.

6. GigaBash

This PS4 and PS5 game pits monsters and heroes in an arena for four players to battle each other. GigaBash is set to arrive in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the trailer below, we see the reveal of Rawa the Dragon-King as a playable character.

5. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Hirohiko Araki’s unmistakable manga and anime franchise will get a new fighting game. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a remaster of the original 2013 game and will arrive in 2022, with versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC confirmed. The re-release promises to offer 50 playable fighters.

4. Trek to Yomi

New game published by Devolver Digital, Trek to Yomi set in Feudal Japan, and puts the player in control of the young swordsman Hiroki. Your goal will be to “protect your city and the people you love from all threats”. The game’s graphics are all grainy and black and white, and the animations have a very cinematic style — something that harks back to the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

The game arrives in the fall of 2022, that is, between March and June, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

3. Return

The PlayStation 5 exclusive game with rogue-like mechanics will gain a cooperative and a survival mode. Two players will be able to join forces to face the levels of returnal — PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play online. The news will arrive via a free update called Ascension on March 22.

2. The DioField Chronicle

This is a new tactical and isometric RPG signed by Square Enix that will take place in a medieval and fantastic world. According to the company, the game should have a new system of “real-time tactical battles”, with attacks that can even come from dragons. The DioField Chronicle arrives in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

1. Valkyrie Elysium

Square Enix showed another novelty in this State of Play, this time a new game in the franchise Valkyrie. Action RPG gameplay trailer showcases combat with different types of enemies and the use of elemental skills. Valkyrie Elysium will be released later in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Text written by Bruna Penilhas and Felipe Goldenboy