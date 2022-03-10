State of Play: check out everything that was revealed at the Sony event

PlayStation held, this Wednesday (09), another edition of State of Play, the online event with news for the brand’s consoles. The broadcast mainly revealed new content from Japanese developers such as Capcom and Square Enix.

Among the highlights were Exoprimal and Valkyrie Elysium. While the first is a new game that mixes dinosaurs and exoskeleton armor, the second is the new title in the classic RPG series Valkyrie Profile.

Check out the trailers with the main reveals of State of Play below:

Exoprimal

Capcom’s new IP comes to PS4 and PS5 in 2023. It will be a 5-player co-op multiplayer against a horde of dinosaurs.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The game received a new trailer and arrives for PS5 on March 22.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

The new game in the most famous RPG franchise of all time will be released next week, on March 15, for consoles and PC.

forspoken

Forspoken will be released on October 11, 2022 for PS5 and has new gameplay footage in State of Play.

Gundam Evolution

The classic Japanese franchise of giant robots will win a game for PS4 and PS5 later in 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

This will be a collection of no less than 13 classic Ninja Turtles games. The game will arrive in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

GigaBash

GigaBash is a 4-player arena fighting game, developed by Passion Republic Games, coming in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The fighting title will feature 50 characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, each from a different arc, and will arrive later this year.

Trek To Yomi

The stylized Japanese game will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Spring 2022.

Returnal: Ascension (DLC)

The game Returnal will get a DLC called Ascension, which brings a cooperative mode where you can share your entire journey through the labyrinth of Atropos with another player. Content arrives March 22.

The DioField Chronicle

“A new tactical RPG with a deep and immersive story brought to life by a brilliant cast and captivating soundtrack, and featuring the new ‘Real-Time Tactical Battle’ (RTTB) system, or ‘real-time tactical battles'”, told PlayStation about the game coming in 2022.

Valkyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Elysium will be the new game in the Valkyrie Profile franchise, which started there on PS1. The game arrives in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

