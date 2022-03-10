State of Play reveals collection with 13 games

During State of Play, Konami announced the arrival of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection on PS4 and PS5. According to the publisher, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection will include thirteen classic hero games, as well as new game modes, features, visual enhancements and more.

The pack will consist of a collection of the most influential and popular Ninja Turtles games. That way, fans of arcade machines, SNES, NES, Sega Genesis and Gameboy will be able to make the most of some of the most nostalgic productions ever published, now updated with improvements for modern consoles.

All games will feature manual save at any point, Boss Rush and Challenge game modes, button remapping, HD-corrected textures and bonus gallery content. In addition, eleven games will be localized for a first time in the West, with some of them adding online and local co-op features.

Check out the trailer below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection arrives in 2022, still no confirmed date.

Ninja Turtles and more in State of Play

This Wednesday’s State of Play (09) presented several news for PlayStation players, including some new faces and long-awaited debuts. In twenty minutes of broadcast, fans learned more about Sony’s upcoming projects and what awaits them for 2022. Click here for the main announcements of the event.