Summary: Why doesn’t China invade Taiwan?

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Summary: Why doesn’t China invade Taiwan? 7 Views

Xi Jinping in front of soldiers

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Chinese President Xi Jinping says reunification ‘will happen’

Why doesn’t China invade Taiwan? Probably, only Chinese President Xi Jinping can answer definitively. Here, BBC News Brasil summarizes analysts’ response. Click on the highlighted links to delve deeper into the themes.

Among the main reasons are the possibility of retaliation from the United States, the sanctions that Beijing would suffer – at a time when its economy is losing steam – and the world leadership of Taiwan in the manufacture of chips (and China’s dependence on these components).

The island, with 24 million inhabitants, has considered itself independent since 1949, when Chinese leader Chiang Kai-Shek took refuge in Taiwan after being defeated by Mao Zedong’s communist army.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

After sanctions, China refuses technical support to Russian aviation

Russia’s attempt to turn to China to circumvent sanctions imposed by major aviation …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved