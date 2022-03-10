Supply shock could push price to $200, say Goldman and Barclays By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Laura Sánchez, from Investing.com Spain

Investing.com – Despite the double-digit drop on Wednesday (9), prices continue to trade above $100.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) raised its price forecasts for Brent crude saying the world could face one of the “biggest energy supply shocks in history” due to the Ukraine crisis, while Barclays says worst-case prices can exceed US$ 200 a barrel.

Goldman thus raises its 2022 spot price forecast to $135 a barrel from $98, and its 2023 outlook to $115 from $105.

“In the short term, dealing with this supply shock would require the combined help of global strategic reserves, core OPEC, Iran and higher prices to reduce consumption,” warns the investment bank.

More than half of Russia’s March cargoes so far have not been sold and, if maintained, this could represent a 3 million barrels per day (bpd) drop in Russian crude oil exports at sea, the fifth biggest disruption in a month. since the Second World War, explains the bank in a note collected by Reuters.

Russia is the second largest oil exporter in the world, with a volume of 7 million bpd of crude oil and derivatives.

O Barclays (LON:) said the disruption of most Russian maritime oil supplies could, at worst, push prices above $200, though it did not revise its 2022 forecast for Brent saying “the situation remains very fluid. “.

Rystad Energy, a consultancy, agrees with Barclays that Brent could rise to $200 if Europe and the United States ban Russian oil imports.