Swedish PM rules out NATO membership as it would bring ‘instability’

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson dismissed calls from the opposition today to consider joining NATO because, according to her, a US-led military alliance would bring “instability” to security in Europe.

“If Sweden chooses to submit an application for NATO membership in the current situation, it would further destabilize this area of ​​Europe and increase tensions,” said the Swedish prime minister. “I have been clear all this time that what is best for the security of Sweden and the security of this region of Europe is for the government to have a long-term, consistent and predictable policy, and that is my abiding belief.”

Since 1814, Sweden has not participated in a war. Its foreign policy was built on the basis of non-participation in military alliances. However, the country has forged close ties with NATO in recent years due to rising tensions with Russia in the Baltic region.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, calls for Sweden to join NATO were renewed, along with Finland, which also remains outside the Western organization.

Majority of Swedes are in favor of joining NATO

A poll carried out on Friday (4) by Demoskop, commissioned by the newspaper Aftonbladet, showed that in January 51% of Swedes were in favor of joining NATO and 42% against it. People against joining dropped from 37% to 27%. It is the first time that a poll of this type has shown a majority in favor.

Russia does not want Sweden or Finland to join NATO and sees the possibility as a threat. In late February Moscow warned both countries of “serious political-military consequences” if they joined.

